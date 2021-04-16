Former OU star Brady Manek announces new playing destination: North Carolina

Brady Manek will head east for his final basketball season.

The former Oklahoma forward announced via social media that he is headed to North Carolina. His tweet came with the words “New beginnings” and two pictures created for him in a UNC uniform.

Manek will have one season of eligibility for North Carolina. He finished with 1,459 career points for the Sooners, which ranks No. 14 in school history. He also connected on 235 3-pointers, which is No. 5 on OU’s all-time list.

Manek, who announced earlier this month that he was entering the transfer portal, is the only Oklahoma player to have at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 150 3-pointers and 75 blocks in a career.

North Carolina is coached by Hubert Davis, who was elevated to his role following Roy Williams’ retirement.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.