 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former OU star Brady Manek announces new playing destination: North Carolina
0 comments

Former OU star Brady Manek announces new playing destination: North Carolina

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brady Manek transferring to North Carolina

Oklahoma's Brady Manek has announced that he is transferring to North Carolina to complete his college career.

 AJ Mast, AP

Brady Manek will head east for his final basketball season.

The former Oklahoma forward announced via social media that he is headed to North Carolina. His tweet came with the words “New beginnings” and two pictures created for him in a UNC uniform.

Manek will have one season of eligibility for North Carolina. He finished with 1,459 career points for the Sooners, which ranks No. 14 in school history. He also connected on 235 3-pointers, which is No. 5 on OU’s all-time list.

Manek, who announced earlier this month that he was entering the transfer portal, is the only Oklahoma player to have at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 150 3-pointers and 75 blocks in a career.

North Carolina is coached by Hubert Davis, who was elevated to his role following Roy Williams’ retirement.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News