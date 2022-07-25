Former OU slugger Jocelyn Alo earns unanimous Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year selection

Jocelyn Alo, the NCAA career home run leader and two-time national champion at Oklahoma, has collected her latest accolade.

The Big 12 Conference announced the former Sooners slugger as the league’s 2021-22 Female Athlete of the Year by unanimous selection Monday morning. Alo is the third consecutive OU women’s athlete to claim the honor following gymnasts Maggie Nichols (2019-20) and Anastasia Webb (2020-21) and the seventh overall since the conference began handing out the honor in 1997.

Alo, the fourth OU softball player to earn the award, is joined by Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year Ochai Agbaji of Kansas. The Jayhawks guard was named Most Outstanding Player at the 2022 Final Four after leading Kansas to its sixth national title in April. Agbaji was chosen by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 14 overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft.

Per a Big 12 release, nominees for the conference’s athlete of the year are “submitted by Big 12 institutions and selected based on athletic performance during the 2021-22 school year by a media panel.”

Alo’s selection comes less than two months after the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year closed her record setting career in Norman as the NCAA’s all-time leader in home runs, slugger percentage and total bases.

The two-time Big 12 Player of the Year hit .515 with 85 RBI and 34 home runs in her final season, including the record-breaking 96th career home run in her home state of Hawaii on March 11. Alo concluded her career with 122 home runs and a second consecutive national title with OU at the 2022 Women’s College World Series, where she was named Most Outstanding Player.

Alo leaves college softball as the first player to record three seasons of 30-plus home runs and with a claim to nine statistical program records. Alo joined the Smash It Vipers of Professional Women’s Fastpitch in June and stands as the league batting leader hitting .481 as of Monday afternoon.

Alo’s represents OU’s 11th athlete of the year selection in 10 years and the 15th all-time, continuing a run of Sooner dominance over the league awards. OU has featured at least one conference athlete of the year in each of the last five seasons, dating back to the 2017-18 sweep of Baker Mayfield and Nichols, who earned the honor again in 2019-20.

Previous athlete of the year honorees from OU softball: Keilani Ricketts (2012-13, Lauren Chamberlain (2014-15) and Paige Parker (2015-16).