Former OU slugger Jocelyn Alo earns unanimous Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year selection

Jocelyn Alo, the NCAA career home run leader and two-time national champion at Oklahoma, has collected her latest accolade.
The Big 12 Conference announced the former Sooners slugger as the league’s 2021-22 Female Athlete of the Year by unanimous selection Monday morning. Alo is the third consecutive OU women’s athlete to claim the honor following gymnasts Maggie Nichols (2019-20) and Anastasia Webb (2020-21) and the seventh overall since the conference began handing out the honor in 1997.
Alo, the fourth OU softball player to earn the award, is joined by Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year Ochai Agbaji of Kansas. The Jayhawks guard was named Most Outstanding Player at the 2022 Final Four after leading Kansas to its sixth national title in April. Agbaji was chosen by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 14 overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft.
Per a Big 12 release, nominees for the conference’s athlete of the year are “submitted by Big 12 institutions and selected based on athletic performance during the 2021-22 school year by a media panel.”
Alo’s selection comes less than two months after the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year closed her record setting career in Norman as the NCAA’s all-time leader in home runs, slugger percentage and total bases.
The two-time Big 12 Player of the Year hit .515 with 85 RBI and 34 home runs in her final season, including the record-breaking 96th career home run in her home state of Hawaii on March 11. Alo concluded her career with 122 home runs and a second consecutive national title with OU at the 2022 Women’s College World Series, where she was named Most Outstanding Player.
Alo leaves college softball as the first player to record three seasons of 30-plus home runs and with a claim to nine statistical program records. Alo joined the Smash It Vipers of Professional Women’s Fastpitch in June and stands as the league batting leader hitting .481 as of Monday afternoon.
Alo’s represents OU’s 11th athlete of the year selection in 10 years and the 15th all-time, continuing a run of Sooner dominance over the league awards. OU has featured at least one conference athlete of the year in each of the last five seasons, dating back to the 2017-18 sweep of Baker Mayfield and Nichols, who earned the honor again in 2019-20.
Previous athlete of the year honorees from OU softball: Keilani Ricketts (2012-13, Lauren Chamberlain (2014-15) and Paige Parker (2015-16).
Photos: A look back at Jocelyn Alo's record home run hitting career
WCWS UCLA Oklahoma Softball
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) hits a home run during the second inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series elimination game against UCLA on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
2022 WCWS OU UCLA
Oklahoma celebrates the home run of Jocelyn Alo (78) in the second inning of the Women's College World Series softball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the UCLA Bruins at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 6, 2022. OU won 15-0.
STF
2022 WCWS OU UCLA
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) celebrates a home run in the second inning of the Women's College World Series softball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the UCLA Bruins at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 6, 2022. OU won 15-0.
STF
Oklahoma vs Texas
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo (78) fouls off a pitch during a NCAA Women's College World Series game between Oklahoma and Texas at Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs Texas
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo (78) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run home run in the top of the first inning during a NCAA Women's College World Series game between Oklahoma and Texas at Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
WCWS
Oklahoma softball player Jocelyn Alo talks during a press conference, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the USA Hall of Fame Stadium Complex before the start of Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
OU SUPER REGIONAL
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) waves to the crowd after her last a bat during the softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and University of Central Florida (UCF)in the NCAA Norman Super Regional at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Saturday, May, 28, 2022.
STF
OU SUPER REGIONAL
Oklahoma celebrates the home run of Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) in the second inning during the softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and University of Central Florida (UCF)in the NCAA Norman Super Regional at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla, Friday, May, 27, 2022.
Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman
NCAA Texas A M Oklahoma Softball
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) hits a two-run home run against Texas A&M in the first inning of a softball game in the NCAA Norman Regional in Norman, Okla., Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP)
Bryan Terry
NCAA Norman Regional
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the forst inning of a softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Texas A&M in the NCAA Norman Regional at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Sunday, May 22, 2022.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
NCAA Norman Regional
Oklahoma's Lynnsie Elam (22), Jocelyn Alo (78) and other teamates gesture to the crowd after a softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Texas A&M in the NCAA Norman Regional at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Saturday, May 21, 2022. Oklahoma won 3-2.
BRYAN TERRY, THE OKLAHOMAN
B12 Oklahom St Oklahoma Softball
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) celebrates at home plate with teammates following her home run in the fifth inning of the NCAA college Big 12 Championship softball game against Oklahoma State Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Oklahoma City.
Sue Ogrocki, AP Photo
Bedlam Softball
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo celebrates with coach Patty Gasso after hitting a grand slam in the fifth inning of a Bedlam softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University's Cowgirls (OSU) at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Saturday, May 7, 2022.
BRYAN TERRY, THE OKLAHOMAN
Bedlam Softball
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) hits a grand slam in the fifth inning of a Bedlam softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Saturday, May 7, 2022. Oklahoma won 5-3.
BRYAN TERRY, THE OKLAHOMAN
Bedlam Softball
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) celebrates after a Bedlam softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Friday, May 6, 2022. Oklahoma won 6-0.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
Bedlam Softball
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) celebrates after getting walked and to give OU a run in the fourth inning of a Bedlam softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Thursday, May 5, 2022. Oklahoma won 7-1.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
OU Tulsa softballl
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo hits a sacrifice bunt in the Sooners’ five-inning win over Tulsa Wednesday in Norman.
The Oklahoman
Alo_96_Hit.jpg
OU softball's Jocelyn Alo hits her career record 96th home run against Hawaii on March 10, 2022. Photo courtesy of OU Athletics
Lead, Alo 96.jpg
OU softball's Jocelyn Alo hits her career record 96th home run against Hawaii on March 10, 2022. Photo courtesy of OU Athletics
Alo 96 team.jpg
OU softball's Jocelyn Alo hits her career record 96th home run against Hawaii on March 10, 2022. Photo courtesy of Courtney Metzger/OU Athletics
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo warms up in the on deck circle during game three of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo holds up the NCAA Softball Championship Trophy after her team's 5-1 win over Florida St. in game three of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo hugs Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso after their 5-1 win over Florida St. in game three of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Oklahoma won the series 2-1.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Jocelyn Alo rounds the bases after hitting a home run
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo recently welcomed new Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel to Norman with a homemade dinner. Both represent their home state of Hawaii.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning during game three of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo celebrates with utility Nicole Mendes and catcher Kinzie Hansen after hitting a home run in the first inning during game three of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo high fives celebrates after hitting a home run during game two of the NCAA Women’s College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo high fives Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso after hitting a home run during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Florida St. infielder Josie Muffley reacts while Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo second base after hitting a home run during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo slides into home plate during game two of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo celebrates after hitting the go-ahead home run during Game 2 of the NCAA Women’s College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Ian Maule photos, Tulsa World
WCWS James Madison Oklahoma Softball
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) is greeted by teammates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against James Madison, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
WCWS Oklahoma vs James Madison
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and James Madison University at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 7, 2021. Oklahoma won 7-1.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
WCWS Oklahoma vs James Madison
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) hits a home run in the sixth inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and James Madison University at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 7, 2021. Oklahoma won 7-1.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
WCWS Oklahoma vs James Madison
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and James Madison University at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 7, 2021. Oklahoma won 7-1.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
WCWS Georgia Oklahoma Softball
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) slaps hands with head coach Patty Gasso on the way to home plate after hitting a home run during an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against Georgia, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
WCWS Georgia Oklahoma Softball
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) hits a home run against Georgia during an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game against Georgia, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
WCWS Oklahoma James Madison Softball
Oklahoma's Rylie Boone, right, celebrates with teammate Jocelyn Alo (78) after scoring on a hit by Tiara Jennings in the seventh inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
OU Softball Super Regional
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) gestures as she runs past Washington's Sis Bates (22) after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of the second game in an NCAA Super Regional college softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Washington Huskies at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Saturday, May 29, 2021. Oklahoma won 9-1 to advance to the Women's College World Series.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
OU Softball Super Regional
Oklahoma's Giselle Juarez (45), Jocelyn Alo (78), Lynnsie Elam (22) and Nicole Mendes (11) carry a pad from the outfield wall after winning the second game of an NCAA Super Regional college softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Washington Huskies at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Saturday, May 29, 2021. Oklahoma won 9-1 to advance to the Women's College World Series.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
OU Softball Super Regional
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) celebrates beside Washington's Sis Bates (22) after hitting a home run in the third inning of an NCAA Super Regional college softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Washington Huskies at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Friday, May 28, 2021. Oklahoma won 4-2.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
OU Softball Super Regional
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) steps on home plate after hitting a home run in the third inning of an NCAA Super Regional college softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Washington Huskies at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Friday, May 28, 2021. Oklahoma won 4-2.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
OU Softball Super Regional
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) celebrates after hitting a home run in the third inning of an NCAA Super Regional college softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Washington Huskies at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla., Friday, May 28, 2021. Oklahoma won 4-2.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN
OU softball Alo_Jocelyn.jpg
Alo
WCWS OU ALABAMA GAME 2
The Sooners wait at home plate for OU’s Jocelyn Alo (not pictured) after Alo hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning during the if-necessary game against Alabama at the Women’s College World Series on Sunday in Oklahoma City Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
SARAH PHIPPS
WCWS OU ALABAMA
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo drives in a run against Alabama in the 2019 Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.
BRYAN TERRY, Oklahoman
OU SUPER REGIONAL
Oklahoma right fielder Jocelyn Alo (right) and second baseman Caleigh Clifton celebrate after the final out Friday in the Sooners’ 3-0 NCAA Super Regional victory over Northwestern in Norman. Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman
BRYAN TERRY
OU SUPER REGIONAL
Jocelyn Alo hits an RBI double in the first inning Friday against Northwestern. OU coach Patty Gasso called the at-bat “phenomenal.” Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman
BRYAN TERRY
BIG 12 SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Oklahoma’s Grace Green (center), screams as she high-fives Jocelyn Alo (left) next to Nicole Mendes after Green and Alo scored in the third inning Friday against Texas Tech in the Big 12 softball tournament. OU is the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Nate Billings/The Oklahoman
NATE BILLINGS
WCWS OU FLORIDA
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo (right) celebrates on her way home after hitting a home run in the Sooners’ 2-0 win against Florida at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Saturday. Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman
BRYAN TERRY
WCWS OU ARIZONA STATE
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) celebrates as she runs home after hitting a home run in the third inning of the Women's College World Series game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Arizona State at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman
BRYAN TERRY
NCAA Norman Super Regioinal
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo, who leads the nation in home runs with 28, was named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Freshman of the Year on Tuesday. Steve Sisney/The Oklahoman
STEVE SISNEY
NCAA Norman Super Regioinal
Jocelyn Alo (left) is batting a Big 12-best .516 this season and teammate Caleigh Clifton is in the top 10 at .416. Steve Sisney/The Oklahoman file
STEVE SISNEY
OU SOFTBALL
Oklahoma freshman slugger Jocelyn Alo hits her 27th home run of the season in the third inning Friday against Arkansas in Norman. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
SARAH PHIPPS
OU SOFTBALL
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso congratulates freshman Jocelyn Alo as she rounds third base on her third-inning home run against Arkansas on Friday. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
SARAH PHIPPS
BEDLAM SOFTBALL
OU’s Jocelyn Alo drives in a run against Oklahoma State on May 5. Alo is a finalist for the national freshman of the year. Nate Billings/The Oklahoman file
NATE BILLINGS
2018-04-17 sp-tulsasoftball
Oklahoma freshman Jocelyn Alo (center) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run in the third inning Tuesday night against Tulsa at Collins Family Softball Complex. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2018-04-17 sp-tulsasoftball
Oklahoma freshman Jocelyn Alo celebrates as she rounds the bases after hitting a home run April 17 against Tulsa at TU’s Collins Family Softball Complex. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2018-04-17 sp-tulsasoftball
Oklahoma utility player Jocelyn Alo (78) loses her hat while tracking down a fly ball during her team's game against Tulsa at Collins Family Softball Complex in Tulsa on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2018-04-17 sp-tulsasoftball
Oklahoma utility player Jocelyn Alo (78) catches a fly ball during her team's game against Tulsa at Collins Family Softball Complex in Tulsa on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
2018-04-17 sp-tulsasoftball
Oklahoma utility player Jocelyn Alo (78) loses her hat while tracking down a fly ball during her team's game against Tulsa at Collins Family Softball Complex in Tulsa on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Oklahoma Big 12 Athlete of the Year winners
Anastasia Webb, gymnastics, 2020-21
Jalen Hurts, football, 2019-20
Maggie Nichols, gymnastics, 2019-20
Kyler Murray, football, 2018-19
Baker Mayfield, football, 2017-18
Maggie Nichols, gymnastics, 2017-18
Buddy Hield, men’s basketball, 2015-16
Paige Parker, softball, 2015-16
Lauren Chamberlain, softball, 2014-15
Keilani Ricketts, softball, 2012-13
Sam Bradford, football, 2008-09
Jason White, football, 2003-04
Stacey Dales, women’s basketball, 2001-02
Josh Heupel, football, 2000-01
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!