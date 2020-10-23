Former OU receiver Sterling Shepard returns to Giants; scores touchdown in Thursday game

The New York Giants have activated veteran Sterling Shepard from injured reserve to shore up their receiving group for Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Giants announced the move earlier in the day, when they also activated first-year pro and fellow wideout Alex Bachman and linebacker Trent Harris from the practice squad.
Shepard, a former Oklahoma Sooners and OKC Heritage Hall receiver, logged 59 yards and 1 touchdown, with 6 catches on 8 targets in the Giants' 22-21 loss to the Eagles.
The Giants were going to be without C.J. Board for the game because of a concussion and fellow receiver Darius Slayton has been bothered by a foot injury for the past 1 1/2 weeks. The only other receivers on the active roster were Golden Tate and rookie Austin Mack.
Shepard missed the past four games after suffering turf toe at Chicago on Sept. 27. He had eight receptions for 76 yards in the first two games.
Shepard has started 54 of the 55 regular-season games in which he’s played and has 255 career receptions for 2,838 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Bachman has not played in an NFL regular-season game.
Harris played in 11 games for the Miami Dolphins last season. He was active this past Sunday but did not play.
