Former OU receiver Jeff Badet signed to Washington practice squad

  • Updated
Washington receiver Jeff Badet (practice squad)

Dallas Renegades wide receiver Jeff Badet (13) before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. The NFL's Washington Football Team signed Badet to its practice squad on Thursday, Sept. 17. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The NFL's Washington Football Team signed former OU wide receiver Jeff Badet to its practice squad on Thursday.

Badet began his college career at Kentucky before transferring to Oklahoma for his senior year.

He started his pro career as an undrafted free agent with Minnesota Vikings, which had him on its practice squad for the 2018-19 season.

He also played for the XFL's Dallas Renegades earlier this year, where he logged 16 receptions for 108 yards in five games.

