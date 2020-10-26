 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former OU receiver Dede Westbrook injured during kickoff return

Former OU receiver Dede Westbrook injured during kickoff return

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Jaguars Chargers Football

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo )

 Alex Gallardo

Former OU and current Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook was carted off the field after being injured during a kickoff return.

Westbrook's injury happened during the third quarter of the Jaguars' Sunday 39-29 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Before the injury, Westbrook logged four kickoff returns and three punt returns in the game. So far this season, he's appeared in two games, logging one catch for 4 yards.

The 2016 Biletnikoff Award winner and a Heisman Trophy finalist, Westbrook was a 2017 fourth-round pick by the Jaguars.

View video of the play below:

Gallery: NFL Week 7 photos featuring players with Oklahoma ties

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News