 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former OU linebacker Devante Bond signed to Chicago Bears practice squad

Former OU linebacker Devante Bond signed to Chicago Bears practice squad

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Chicago Bears linebacker Devante Bond (practice squad)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devante Bond (59) during an NFL football minicamp Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. The Chicago Bears signed Bond to its practice squad on Friday, Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

The Chicago Bears signed former OU linebacker Devante Bond to its practice squad on Friday.

He started his pro career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

He originally signed with the Bears in December 2009, but was cut in July.

Gallery: OU players on NFL rosters for the 2020 season

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News