Former OU interim WR coach L'Damian Washington leaving Norman for C-USA school

  • Updated
  • 0
Oklahoma vs UTEP

Oklahoma wide receiver coach L'Damian Washington talks to players during warm ups during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and UTEP at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

L’Damian Washington, Oklahoma’s interim wide receivers coach for the 2022 football season, reportedly has accepted a full-time position at Western Kentucky, it was reported by On3Sports.

OU coach Brent Venables announced on Tuesday the hiring of Emmett Jones as the program’s new wide receivers coach. Jones comes to Norman after spending last season at Texas Tech.

While nothing official has come from the Conference USA school, Washington gave a hint with a social media message.

“Thank you, SOONER NATION! This has been one of the TOUGHEST decisions of my life. Grateful for everyone who believed in me! Especially my receivers group that’s stood tall with me all year! I love y’all! Forever grateful for this opportunity! NEVER FLINCH! #BOOMER”

Washington took over the OU interim role immediately after Cale Gundy abruptly resigned last August. Washington was promoted from a analyst role.

Venables spoke on Tuesday about his efforts to keep Washington on staff in some capacity.

"We're trying to keep L'Damian in an enhanced role. He jumped right in the 'A' gap and did a fantastic job of making us better in our first season, improving our players and our offense,” Venables said in a statement. “He's been bold and courageous and has been connected to both players and staff. I'm very thankful for his contributions and we're fighting like heck to keep him here. He brings tremendous value to our staff, our locker room and that position group."

