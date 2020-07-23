John Blake, a Sand Springs native who played football at Oklahoma and would later become the program’s 20th head coach, passed away Thursday morning. He was 59.
The news was confirmed to the Tulsa World by an emotional Barry Switzer.
“I recruited him out of Sand Springs,” the legendary Oklahoma head coach said. “He played for me and captained for me. He coached for me.
“I was close to John.”
According to News9 sports reporter Dean Blevins, who broke the news, Blake had a heart attack while on a walk.
“I wasn’t aware that he had that type of physical condition,” Switzer said. “He had an implant. He had a weak heart. I got the report from his sister and brother-in-law a while ago. I wasn’t aware of all that. It made it more shocking because it wasn’t expected.
“When you expect something — when you have a disease and you’re terminal — you understand it’s coming. This was just out of the blue. I didn’t have any idea that we were faced with something like this.”
Switzer had a close relationship with Blake. When Switzer was named head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 1994, he lived with Blake and his wife Freda for the first four weeks until he got settled.
Switzer’s relationship with Blake began during the recruiting process when Blake was a star player at Charles Page High School in Sand Springs. Blake was a team captain at OU and coached for Switzer with the Cowboys before becoming named OU’s head coach in 1996.
Blake struggled at Oklahoma, which capped a decade of woe for the program. The Sooners were 12-22 under his tenure and had three consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1922-24.
In 1998, Blake became the third OU coach pushed out in a five-year span, following Gary Gibbs (1994) and Howard Schnellenberger (1995).
“I wasn’t around when he was a head coach. I knew him as an assistant coach and a recruiter. He was as good as there was,” Switzer said.
Switzer was asked what he wanted OU fans to remember the most about Blake.
“He was one of ours. He was a Sooner.”
Blake was a four-time letterwinner at noseguard for the Sooners when he played between 1979-82.
Switzer allowed himself to chuckle when asked about Blake’s first days on campus as a player.
“He was a fullback (at Sand Springs),” Switzer said. “I told him he wasn’t going to play fullback for us but he wanted to try it. I put him at fullback and the first two days on the practice field, he lined up against (Weldon) Ledbetter and Stanley Wilson.”
“I’ll never forget after the third day, he comes over and grabs me and says ‘Where are those noseguards?’” Switzer said, laughing while recollecting the story. “He seen enough of those guys and knew he wouldn’t be a fullback.”
Blake began his coaching career at Tulsa in 1987, spending two seasons as the Golden Hurricane’s tight ends and wide receivers coach. In 1989, he joined Gibbs’ staff as a defensive line coach (1989) and linebackers coach (1990-92).
Blake was the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive line coach (1993-95) before being named Oklahoma’s head coach in 1996. Following his three-year stint which included 3-8, 4-8 and 5-6 records, Blake took time off from coaching football.
He reemerged in 2003 as a defensive line coach at Mississippi State. After one season, he took similar roles at Nebraska (2004-06) and North Carolina (2007-10). His final season as a coach came in 2016 when he served as the defensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills.
Switzer doesn’t have a favorite story about Blake. He said there are too many to choose from.
“There are thousands and thousands,” Switzer said. “John Blake had a flamboyant, outgoing, extroverted personality. He was very, very loving. He was special. He was a whirlwind. He was a great recruiter and recruited some of the great players who played here.
“He was loved by his players.”
Gallery: A look back at John Blake as OU's head football coach
