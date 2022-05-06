Former OU defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin discovered shot, killed in downtown Dallas

Du’Vonta Lampkin, a defensive tackle at Oklahoma from 2015-2017, was discovered shot to death in downtown Dallas on Thursday evening.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Dallas police officers responded to an apartment and found Lampkin deceased with a single gunshot wound. Lampkin, 25, was identified by the Dallas County medical examiner’s office.

Dallas police stated the crime scene was an Airbnb rented out for Lampkin by friends before he moved to a new apartment, according to the Dallas newspaper. His backpack, cellphone and wallet were reportedly missing.

Police there ask anyone with information on the homicide to contact their department.

Lampkin played in 17 games (including two starts) with Oklahoma during the 2016 and 2017 seasons after sitting out 2015 due to redshirt. In 2017, he ranked fifth in tackles for loss (5.0). His final game was the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Rose Bowl against Georgia, where he had two stops.

Lampkin had 28 career tackles for OU.

Lampkin declared for the NFL Draft following his redshirt sophomore season but went undrafted.

