Former OU, current New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard placed on IR

Giants Bears Football

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (OKC Heritage Hall, OU, 87) is pushed by Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The New York Giants on Wednesday placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve with turf toe.

Shepard was hurt Sunday in the second quarter of the Giants’ 17-13 loss to Chicago. He is eligible to be reinstated to the roster after missing three games.​

The former Oklahoma Sooners and OKC Heritage Hall standout was a second round 2016 NFL Draft pick by the Giants. He signed a four year, $41 million extension with the giants in April 2019.

