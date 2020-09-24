Former OU, current New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard placed on IR

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The New York Giants on Wednesday placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve with turf toe.

Shepard was hurt Sunday in the second quarter of the Giants’ 17-13 loss to Chicago. He is eligible to be reinstated to the roster after missing three games.​

The former Oklahoma Sooners and OKC Heritage Hall standout was a second round 2016 NFL Draft pick by the Giants. He signed a four year, $41 million extension with the giants in April 2019.

Gallery: OU players on NFL rosters for the 2020 season