Former OU, current New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard placed on IR

The New York Giants on Wednesday placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve with turf toe.
Shepard was hurt Sunday in the second quarter of the Giants’ 17-13 loss to Chicago. He is eligible to be reinstated to the roster after missing three games.
The former Oklahoma Sooners and OKC Heritage Hall standout was a second round 2016 NFL Draft pick by the Giants. He signed a four year, $41 million extension with the giants in April 2019.
Gallery: OU players on NFL rosters for the 2020 season
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews
Washington receiver Jeff Badet (practice squad)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Bell
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe
Green Bay Packers linebacker Curtis Bolton (physically unable to perform list)
Chicago Bears linebacker Devante Bond (practice squad)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown
Baltimore Ravens tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
Washington corner Aaron Colvin (Owasso HS) (practice squad)
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans (Norman North HS)
Los Angeles Rams tackle Bobby Evans
Buffalo Bills tackle Cody Ford
Dallas Cowboys tackle Neville Gallimore
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon
Tampa Bay Bucs corner Parnell Motley
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Dallas Cowboys safety Steven Parker (Jenks HS) (practice squad)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jordan Phillips
Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers
Minnesota Vikings guard Dru Samia
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Austin Seibert
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (OKC Heritage Hall HS) (injured reserve)
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills
Washington punter Tress Way (Union HS)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook
San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams
Buffalo Bills tackle Daryl Williams
Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (Washington, Okla. HS)
