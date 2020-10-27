 Skip to main content
Former OU cornerback Parnell Motley cut by 49ers

Buccaneers Broncos Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Parnell Motley (OU, 39) runs on the field against the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept.. 27, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

The San Francisco 49ers cut former Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Parnell Motley on Monday.

Motley's pro career began as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he made preseason news by intercepting quarterback Tom Brady in practice. He made Tampa's initial roster, but got waived on Oct. 13.

The 49ers signed Motley the next day, on Oct. 14.

