Former OU coach, Central High grad Billy Tubbs dies at 85

Mike Mims reports that his longtime friend and associate, Billy Tubbs, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Sunday while in hospice care in north Texas.

As the University of Oklahoma basketball coach in 1980-94, Tubbs drove the Sooners to 333 victories, four Big Eight titles and nine NCAA Tournament appearances. After having coached Wayman Tisdale at Booker T. Washington, Mims joined the OU staff and worked as a Tubbs assistant for 12 years.

When Mims moved to OU, so did Tisdale. As Tubbs’ greatest player, Tisdale in 1982-85 was a three-time All-American who today remains the program’s career leader in scoring and rebounds.

Tubbs spoke during Tisdale’s 2009 memorial service at Tulsa’s BOK Center.

Mims got confirmation of Tubbs’ death from Tommy Tubbs, who played basketball for his father at OU and now resides in the Oklahoma City area.

A St. Louis native who spent most of his childhood in Tulsa, Billy Tubbs is survived by survived by Pat Tubbs, his wife of 62 years; by daughter Taylor McDaniel and by Tommy Tubbs.