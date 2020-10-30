Former OU basketball coach Billy Tubbs reportedly in hospice care

Tisdale also became the greatest player in OU history and in 1985 led the Sooners to the Elite Eight. OU’s career leaders in scoring and rebounds (Tisdale), assists (Terry Evans) and steals (Mookie Blaylock) all were coached by Tubbs, who at the end of the 1993-94 left OU to accept the head-coaching position at TCU. He coached the Horned Frogs for eight seasons.

After having been the Big Eight Coach of the Year in 1984, 1985, 1988 and 1989, Tubbs was the Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 1998.

Tubbs became serious about basketball during his early teen years. There were daily pickup games at Tulsa’s Horace Mann Junior High School and at the downtown Red Shield Club. Tubbs said he would arrive at school one hour early each day so that he and friends could play basketball before their first class.

“We’d play anywhere we could find a game,” Tubbs told the Tulsa World in 2017. “We would occasionally sneak into the old Armory or the Fairgrounds Pavilion to play, if we found a door open. We always played with older guys, and that made us better players.”

In 2006, Tubbs was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. In 2017, became a member of the Tulsa Public Schools’ Athletics Hall of Fame. Before the TPS event, during a Tulsa World interview, Tubbs reflected on his childhood in Tulsa.