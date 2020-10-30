Former OU basketball coach Billy Tubbs reportedly in hospice care

A former Central High School basketball star, a highly accomplished OU coach and one of the more colorful figures in Oklahoma sports history, Billy Tubbs reportedly has entered hospice care in a north Texas facility.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Tommy Tubbs has informed friends and basketball associates of his 85-year-old father’s condition. Tommy Tubbs played for Billy Tubbs at the University of Oklahoma.
Billy Tubbs is a St. Louis native who spent most of his childhood in Tulsa. In recent years, he and his wife, Pat, shared two homes: one near Lake Kiowa, Texas (about 80 miles north of Dallas) and one in Norman. Until recently, Tubbs played golf at least four days a week.
A fiery coach with a renowned sense of humor, Tubbs stressed fast-paced offense and constant pressure defense. His 1987-88 team was the best in program history while averaging 102.9 points and an astonishing 12.5 steals per game. Those Sooners were upset by Danny Manning and the Kansas Jayhawks for the national title.
During a span of eight years, Tubbs-coached OU teams averaged 28 wins per season and celebrated four Big Eight titles.
With 609, Tubbs was one of 38 major-college coaches to have reached the 600 mark in career victories.
As a Central guard, Tubbs wore jersey No. 13 and played his home games at the Fairgrounds Pavilion. After two seasons at Lon Morris Junior College, Tubbs transferred in 1955 to Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas.
In 1976-80 and 2003-06, Tubbs was Lamar’s head basketball coach. In 1980, he drove the Cardinals to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.
In 2002-10, Tubbs also was Lamar’s athletic director. A year after his retirement, the university unveiled its new basketball floor, the Billy and Pat Tubbs Court.
On April 1, 1980, the University of Oklahoma gave Tubbs a five-year contract and an annual salary of $90,000. The Oklahoman quoted him as saying: “My goals are to reach the Final Four and then the Final Two and then be the Final One. Those are my goals. And since I’m here at Oklahoma, I would have to think this is the place I can attain them.
“I would have to think Oklahoma has that kind of potential or I wouldn't be standing here. I feel we have the potential to be a national contender consistently.”
In 14 seasons as the Sooners’ head man, Tubbs recorded 333 victories and took OU to nine NCAA Tournament appearances. He successfully recruited the greatest high school player in state history — Booker T. Washington’s Wayman Tisdale, who at OU would become the first true freshman ever to have been a first-team All-American.
Tisdale also became the greatest player in OU history and in 1985 led the Sooners to the Elite Eight. OU’s career leaders in scoring and rebounds (Tisdale), assists (Terry Evans) and steals (Mookie Blaylock) all were coached by Tubbs, who at the end of the 1993-94 left OU to accept the head-coaching position at TCU. He coached the Horned Frogs for eight seasons.
After having been the Big Eight Coach of the Year in 1984, 1985, 1988 and 1989, Tubbs was the Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 1998.
Tubbs became serious about basketball during his early teen years. There were daily pickup games at Tulsa’s Horace Mann Junior High School and at the downtown Red Shield Club. Tubbs said he would arrive at school one hour early each day so that he and friends could play basketball before their first class.
“We’d play anywhere we could find a game,” Tubbs told the Tulsa World in 2017. “We would occasionally sneak into the old Armory or the Fairgrounds Pavilion to play, if we found a door open. We always played with older guys, and that made us better players.”
In 2006, Tubbs was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. In 2017, became a member of the Tulsa Public Schools’ Athletics Hall of Fame. Before the TPS event, during a Tulsa World interview, Tubbs reflected on his childhood in Tulsa.
Tubbs said his family’s residence was downtown, near Ninth and Detroit. After his mother passed away when he was 13, Tubbs remained a Tulsa school student while residing in the Sand Springs area with his older brother. Tubbs would travel to school each day on the Sand Springs Trolley. The fare was a nickel.
As a Central senior, Tubbs bought his first car. He paid $75 for a 1937 DeSoto. “It wasn’t a very good car,” he said, “but it got me around a little bit.”
