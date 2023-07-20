NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Shane Beamer saw three familiar faces holding their hands up for an extended period of time in a crowded ballroom during Southeastern Conference Media Days.

“Don’t forget my Oklahoma guys,” Beamer kiddingly told the moderator from his podium.

Beamer certainly hadn’t forgotten the former reporters who covered him when he served as the H-back/tight ends coach on the OU staff from 2018-20 before becoming South Carolina’s head coach.

On Thursday, after being peppered with questions about his Gamecocks squad, he was asked his knowledge of Oklahoma and their links to the SEC.

Does Beamer think OU is ready for move to SEC in 2024?

“I think they are certainly ready. This is a team that, prior to this season, had won five straight conference championships in the Big 12 going into 2021. And then in 2021, they won (11) games. They had a heck of a season with Lincoln (Riley) so they are not very far off, that’s for sure.

“Certainly this league is different. Lines of scrimmage are different. Beyond the field, just the stadiums … it’s one thing I love about this conference, just the stadiums you get to go into every single Saturday. I saw a stat the other day where the SEC led the country in average attendance per game and it wasn’t even close to the rest of the conferences.

“Certainly there’s great tradition at that place and we’re excited about going back to Norman in 2024. We have a lot of football to play before then, but that’s a proud program with great leadership under Joe Castiglione. We’re excited about having OU and Texas in this awesome conference.”

What did Beamer see out of Spencer Rattler at OU? How much did the quarterback enhance his game last season?

“The biggest thing is forget about what he did on the field. I knew what kind of person Spencer is. It wasn’t like I was bringing in a guy to play quarterback that I didn’t know. I knew what kind of person Spencer is. It wasn’t like I was bringing in a guy to play quarterback that I didn’t know. I spent two years with him at Oklahoma, a little bit longer if you count the recruiting process as well. He was committed when I got there but I was with him in those two seasons.

“He had dealt with adversity before at Oklahoma. It wasn’t like all of a sudden this year or last season, we had some tough losses and that was the first time he went through stuff … you also remember his first two games as a starting quarterback in the Big 12 at Oklahoma. We lost to Kansas State and Iowa State. You’re not supposed to lose two conference games at Oklahoma. That doesn’t happen, not to mention two games to start the season when you are replacing Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts at quarterback.”

“He’s made us better on and off the field. I saw enough. Forget about his talent level on the field because that speaks for itself. But the way he handle himself off the field during my two seasons there was really good for me to see. Not to mention his first year there was Jalen Hurts’ (year) as the quarterback. So he got to see Jalen Hurts come in as a transfer quarterback.”

What did Beamer think about Austin Stogner’s decision to return to OU after one season at South Carolina?

“As far as Austin Stogner leaving, you’d have to ask him. Glad he decided to come to Carolina for a year and he made the decision to move on.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

Sports Extra podcast: Bedlam drama after Big 12 Media Days In a special crossover episode, Dean Ruhl, Eric Bailey and Eli Lederman talk about both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma football after Big 12 Media Days. Is the Bedlam series over?