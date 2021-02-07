 Skip to main content
Former OU assistant basketball coach Lew Hill passes away

Former OU assistant basketball coach Lew Hill passes away

Former Oklahoma coach Lew Hill passes away at 56

Lew Hill, an assistant coach for Oklahoma between 2011-16, passed away on Sunday morning. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley head coach was 56.

Lew Hill, an assistant coach on Lon Kruger’s staff at Oklahoma from 2011-16, passed away suddenly on Sunday morning. He was 56.

Hill was the head coach at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. He coached the Vaqueros in Saturday night’s 77-75 loss at Texas Southern.

Hill died Sunday morning in his sleep according to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman’s sources.

During the Sooners’ Final Four run in the 2016 season, Hill was on the coaching staff. He took over at UTRGV during the next season.

Hill was also on Kruger’s staff from 2004-11 at UNLV.

