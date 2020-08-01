Former Oklahoma safety Rickey Dixon has died at the age of 53, former Sooner coach Barry Switzer confirmed on Saturday.
In 2013, Dixon was diagnosed as having ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or more commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease). For the Sooners in 1987, Dixon was an All-American safety and the winner of the Jim Thorpe Award (given annually to college football’s best defensive back).
“He died in his home in DeSoto, Texas, with his family around him,” Switzer announced on Twitter. “He was one of the greatest players ever (for) the Sooners.”
The most famous of Dixon’s OU performances occurred in 1987, as the then-No. 2-ranked Sooners played at top-ranked Nebraska. In a contest dubbed “Game of the Century II,” he had two interceptions as OU prevailed 17-7 and remained undefeated at 11-0.
In the 1988 NFL draft, Dixon was the taken by the Cincinnati Bengals with the fifth pick overall. He spent five seasons with the Bengals and one with the Los Angeles Raiders.
In 2019, Dixon was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.