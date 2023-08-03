Kelly Maxwell, the star pitcher who powered Oklahoma State to three consecutive Women’s College World Series appearances from 2021-23, will finish her college career as a Sooner.

Bedlam on top of Bedlam.

Maxwell is set to transfer to Oklahoma and will spend her fifth season in college softball playing for coach Patty Gasso and the Sooners, the Tulsa World confirmed Thursday morning. News of Maxwell’s move to Norman out of the transfer portal was first reported by Extra Innings Softball.

Maxwell’s jump to OU comes after the two-time All-American entered the portal on July 7, little more than a month after veteran Cowgirls pitching John Bargfeldt left the program after four seasons.

"This was not an easy decision but one that I felt was best, for my own personal happiness," Maxwell wrote in a July 7 Instagram post. "Thank you for being there and supporting me as I made some of the best memories of my life."

In Maxwell, the back-to-back-to-back national champion Sooners add a left-hander who has been one of the most consistently dominant pitchers in the country over the last three seasons.

Since notching a 6-3 record in the Covid-19 shortened 2020 season, Maxwell has gone 52-17 over her last three campaigns and carries a career ERA of 1.58 with 746 total strikeouts to her tally. In 2023, Maxwell finished 16-7 with a 1.91 ERA and 229 strikeouts that paced the Big 12.

With Maxwell in the fold, OU has perhaps the final piece to its 2024 rotation as the Sooners retool following Jordy Bahl’s offseason departure for Nebraska. The three-time All-Big 12 first team honoree joins returners Nicole May and Kierston Deal and Wisconsin transfer right-hander Paytn Monticelli among OU's options in the circle for the coming season.

This is a developing story.

