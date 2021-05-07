Former Oklahoma players Trejan Bridges, Seth McGowan charged for April 15 robbery incident

Former Oklahoma football players Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan were charged Friday with felony counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Cleveland County District Court.

The news comes one day after OU coach Lincoln Riley announced their dismissal from the football program.

The Norman Police Department confirmed to the Tulsa World that they had applied for arrest warrants for Bridges and McGowan in regard to an April 15 incident.

On that evening, police responded to a reported robbery. A victim alleged that he was beaten while robbed. The caller also reported Bridges pointed a gun and threatened to kill him during the robbery.

The Tulsa World received a Norman Police case report that included reporting of a suspect assaulted and items taken by force belonging to the victim, who was injured but declined transport to the hospital.

Bridges was suspended following a positive drug test after the 2019 Big 12 Championship game. He only was eligible for one game last season and caught two passes in the Cotton Bowl victory over Florida.