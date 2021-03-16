Former Oklahoma defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles' next destination: Washington

Brendan Radley-Hiles will transfer to Washington, the former Oklahoma defensive back announced via Twitter late Tuesday night.

Radley-Hiles displayed a picture of his OU diploma and a Huskies No. 44 jersey with an announcement “Same Book, New Chapter. 44”

Radley-Hiles entered the transfer portal in early February following a three-year career with the Sooners. The defensive back was a five-star recruit from the 2018 recruiting class.

Shortly after the Radley-Hiles news emerged, OU coach Lincoln Riley said he wished Radley-Hiles would remain on the team.

“We'll see how it plays out,” Riley said during a signing day press conference. “He's had a great impact here. The people here within the walls probably understand that a whole lot better than the people outside.”

The junior had costly penalties that hurt the defense, including a targeting ejection early in the 2019 Peach Bowl loss to LSU. The Sooners were already limited with injuries in the secondary and Radley-Hiles’ early dismissal made things more difficult in the College Football Playoff semifinal contest.

The mistakes are often remembered by Sooner Nation. It’s not what defines him, Riley said.