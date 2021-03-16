Former Oklahoma defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles' next destination: Washington

Brendan Radley-Hiles will transfer to Washington, the former Oklahoma defensive back announced via Twitter late Tuesday night.
Radley-Hiles displayed a picture of his OU diploma and a Huskies No. 44 jersey with an announcement “Same Book, New Chapter. 44”
Radley-Hiles entered the transfer portal in early February following a three-year career with the Sooners. The defensive back was a five-star recruit from the 2018 recruiting class.
Shortly after the Radley-Hiles news emerged, OU coach Lincoln Riley said he wished Radley-Hiles would remain on the team.
“We'll see how it plays out,” Riley said during a signing day press conference. “He's had a great impact here. The people here within the walls probably understand that a whole lot better than the people outside.”
The junior had costly penalties that hurt the defense, including a targeting ejection early in the 2019 Peach Bowl loss to LSU. The Sooners were already limited with injuries in the secondary and Radley-Hiles’ early dismissal made things more difficult in the College Football Playoff semifinal contest.
The mistakes are often remembered by Sooner Nation. It’s not what defines him, Riley said.
“That kid's had so many great moments here, whether being game-saving interceptions, big plays that he's had, game-winning plays for us he's had,” Riley said. “He's been a huge part of just kind of our culture, helping young players. He's done a great job of being involved with recruits and hosting guys on campus. He's been a great student and a great ambassador for our program.
“If we can get the same amount of contributions out of all our players that we have out of him, then we're gonna get much better in a hurry.”
Radley-Hiles played in 35 games with the Sooners. He completes his OU career with 115 tackles and three interceptions, including a return for a touchdown during his sophomore season.