NORMAN — On the eve of Oklahoma’s 2023 spring camp, Sooners coach Brent Venables confirmed the coaching staff addition of Seth Littrell, the former OU running back who most recently served as head coach at North Texas from 2016-22.

Littrell, the 44-year-old from Muskogee who won a national title with the Sooners in 2000, will serve as an offensive analyst in 2023. He is the son of former OU fullback Jimmy Littrell who won back-to-back national championships with the Sooners in 1974 and 1975.

“Great opportunity for us to get better on staff with a former Oklahoma Sooner,” Venables said. “Obviously his dad was a heck of a player; owns two national championships to Seth’s one. So dad’s still got the upper hand.

“But (Seth is) a guy that’s been around the country and he’s been a head football coach and did a fantastic job while he was at North Texas. And one of my favorite players that I didn’t coach per se, but one of my favorite players — a guy I loved having in the locker room when I was here when Seth was a young player.”

Littrell appeared in 46 games at OU from 1997-2000 and overlapped with Venables during his initial two seasons as the Sooners’ defensive coordinator under Bob Stoops, including the 2000 national title campaign. Following his playing career, Littrell spent 14 seasons in assistant roles with Kansas, Texas Tech, Arizona, Indiana and North Carolina before taking the top job at North Texas in 2016.

Littrell compiled a record of 44-44 in seven seasons with Mean Green and was fired on Dec. 4, 2022.

Venables also confirmed the addition of former Clemson linebacker James Skalski as a graduate assistant on the Sooners’ staff. Skalski was a team captain and two-time national champion in the latter half of Venables’ 10-year run as defensive coordinator at Clemson.

“He was a great player at Clemson and somebody who is going to fit right in,” Venables said of Skalski. “Our players are going to benefit from having him.”