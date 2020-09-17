 Skip to main content
Former Jenks, OU safety Steven Parker signed to Dallas Cowboys practice squad

Dallas Cowboys safety Steven Parker (Jenks HS) (practice squad)

Minnesota Vikings safety Steven Parker (OU, Jenks HS) walks the field before the NFL football team's training camp Monday Aug. 24, 2020, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Dallas Cowboys signed former Jenks High School and OU safety Steven Parker to its practice squad on Tuesday.

His pro career started as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams practice squad during the 2018 season.

He joined the Miami Dolphins main roster for the 2019 season, playing in 14 games and logging 2 interceptions.

He spent part of the 2020 preseason with the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.

