Former Holland Hall star Wallace Clark and his early role at Oklahoma en route to Omaha

NORMAN — Standing outside of L. Dale Mitchell Park Wednesday afternoon, minutes before hopping on the bus to the plane to Omaha, Neb., Oklahoma third baseman Wallace Clark closed his eyes and thought back to this same time a year ago.

“Last June? I was just playing summer ball and working out and that was it,” Clark said. “Not a thought in the world. Just kind of getting ready for college. Now here we are going to Omaha in Year 1.”

A lot, as the former Holland Hall star learned this spring, can change in a year. Clark has settled in quickly with the Sooners in 2022.

He entered Friday’s 2022 Men’s College World Series opener hitting .279 with 28 runs scored, 25 runs batted in with four errors in 37 starts in his debut season, one in a collection of freshman contributors on OU’s run to its 11th all-time appearance at the championship event. In Omaha, Clark steps into the final weeks of his freshman year now a central cog in the infield of the Sooners first MCWS team since 2010.

Back in Tulsa at Holland Hall, coaches like Parker Frazier and Tag Gross might not have expected Clark to be here so soon. At the forefront for OU in 2022; on this stage, this fast. They also never would have doubted the player — one they believe to be the first member of the Dutch to reach the MCWS — either.

“I always told the coaches and anybody who ever asked that I’ll never bet against that kid,” Frazier, Holland Hall’s baseball coach, said. “If he told me he was gonna start at OU as a freshman, I’m not going to put the money against him. Always gonna bet on him. What he’s doing right now isn’t a surprise to me.”

Before cementing his place in coach Skip Johnson’s lineup card this spring, Clark was the two-sport, two-time state champion at Holland Hall who came from an athletic pedigree.

Clark’s father, Tim, got his start with the Dutch and later played football and baseball at Missouri before a stint in the Cincinnati Reds organization. One of Clark’s uncles remains a talented tennis player. His brother, Toby, plays football at St. Louis’ Washington University.

From them, a certain competitive nature was passed down to OU’s budding third baseman.

“When I was growing up they were always battling,” Gross, the school’s head football coach who attended Holland Hall a few years behind Tim Clark, recalled. “It didn’t matter what it was. If it was ping pong they’d get in fights. That’s kind of how Wallace is. It frustrated him if it wasn’t perfect.”

Equipped with a lineage, Clark found success in his earliest moments at Holland Hall.

Two games into Clark’s freshman football season, quarterback Drake Roush went down with a knee injury and the young backup stepped in. Clark led the Dutch under center for the next 11 games all the way through Holland Hall’s third round playoff exit. Against Lincoln Christian in his high school debut, Clark led a game-winning drive. A year later, on the baseball field, Clark his over. 500 as a sophomore.

Yet more eye-catching to both Frazier and Gross was the way Clark approached the respective sports. At 14 or 15, they say, he attacked it all as though he were a professional. When Clark made a mistake, he bugged his coaches to know the why and how of what went wrong, wanting to perfect it the next time.

Clark was a regular in the batting cage, too, often arriving there from the football field for extra hacks. Frazier remembers catching Clark in the cage at 9 and 10 p.m. following games that ended at 7 p.m. On a spring break trip with baseball teammates during his senior season in 2021, Clark’s bat came with him.

“I thought ‘God, what high school kid does that?’” Gross said. “That’s just how he is.”

“His day to day operation just seemed very mature for a 16-year old,” said Frazier.

Clark’s habit of late-night batting cage sessions have followed him to Norman. And in Clark, Johnson — OU’s fifth-year coach — recognized the same approach Frazier and Gross saw first at Holland Hall.

So earlier this spring, Johnson gave his young infielder a challenge.

“There was this guy (Johnson) used to coach at Texas who could pick the ball up on the ground and hit the ball off the ground, pop it up to himself and hit it,” Clark explained.

“I showed him a video of Mark Payton rolling a ball,” Johnson elaborated. “He could pick a ball up with his bat and start doing it like Tiger Woods (with a golf ball) and then hit it.”

At first, as he attempted this unorthodox baseball activity, Clark felt something unfamiliar; he struggled.

Then he kept at it.

“I said ‘Skip, I’m going to come back tomorrow and I’ll be able to do it.’” Clark said. “I just went into the cage that night and figured it out.”

“Guys like that they’re called baseball players,” Johnson said. “Guys that go out and they’re going to practice. Doesn’t matter how cold it is. Doesn’t matter how wet it is. They’re gonna go out and practice on their own.”

No different from hiss start Holland Hall, Clark’s emergence at OU has come fast. And in the freshman from Holland Hall who will man third base for the Sooners in Omaha, Johnson and Co. has one for both the present and the future.

“He’s just the kind of kid who doesn’t come around very often,” Frazier said.

