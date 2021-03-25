Former BTW star Trey Phipps leaving Oklahoma's basketball program

Trey Phipps announced on Thursday morning that he will be departing Oklahoma and enter the transfer portal after one season.

The former Booker T. Washington guard made his future known via social media.

“Excited to announce I am entering the transfer portal,” Phipps wrote. “I’m thankful for all of the great experiences and everything I have learned at Oklahoma. A huge thank you to my coaches and my teammates. Looking forward to my next chapter.”

Phipps saw action in 16 games and averaged 2.6 points per game. He scored a career-high 12 points in the season-opening win over UTSA, but his minutes began dropping as the season progressed.

Phipps only played once in the final 10 games, a single minute against Gonzaga in the last game when the outcome was determined.

Phipps was the MVP of the Class 6A state championship tournament in 2019 after scoring 42 points in the title game. He played for his father Conley Phipps, a former OU player for two seasons.

