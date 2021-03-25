 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former BTW star Trey Phipps leaving Oklahoma's basketball program

Former BTW star Trey Phipps leaving Oklahoma's basketball program

{{featured_button_text}}
Trey Phipps leaving the Sooners

Oklahoma's Trey Phipps announced he is entering the transfer portal. 

 Garett Fisbeck, AP

Trey Phipps announced on Thursday morning that he will be departing Oklahoma and enter the transfer portal after one season.

The former Booker T. Washington guard made his future known via social media.

“Excited to announce I am entering the transfer portal,” Phipps wrote. “I’m thankful for all of the great experiences and everything I have learned at Oklahoma. A huge thank you to my coaches and my teammates. Looking forward to my next chapter.”

Phipps saw action in 16 games and averaged 2.6 points per game. He scored a career-high 12 points in the season-opening win over UTSA, but his minutes began dropping as the season progressed.

Phipps only played once in the final 10 games, a single minute against Gonzaga in the last game when the outcome was determined.

Phipps was the MVP of the Class 6A state championship tournament in 2019 after scoring 42 points in the title game. He played for his father Conley Phipps, a former OU player for two seasons.

Photos: OU vs Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament second round

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why was the Big Ten such a disaster in March Madness?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News