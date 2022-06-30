Former BTW star and Sooner Ryan Humphrey leaving Notre Dame, returning to OU

Twenty-five years ago, as a McDonald’s All-American at Booker T. Washington, Ryan Humphrey signed with the OU basketball program. A Sooner for two seasons, he transferred to Notre Dame and became a 6-foot-8 force for the Fighting Irish.

After playing professionally for 11 years, and after having held a support-staff position at Northwestern, Humphrey returned to Notre Dame as an assistant coach. Mike Brey was Humphrey’s coach in 1999-2002 and in 2016 gave him his first shot at being a major-college assistant.

On Thursday, the South Bend (Indiana) Tribune reported that Humphrey would be leaving Notre Dame. The Tulsa World has learned that Humphrey’s next home will be his former home: Norman, Oklahoma, where he’ll be a member of Porter Moser’s Sooner staff.

There has been no confirmation or announcement from the University of Oklahoma or Humphrey, but it is expected that he soon will be reunited with the OU program. The 42-year-old Humphrey returns as a family man. He and RaSheda, his wife of 14 years, have two sons: Ryan and Rylan.

While at Booker T. Washington, Humphrey was a member of three state championship teams. As a Hornet senior, he averaged 25 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots. In 1996 and 1997, he was the Tulsa World Player of the Year. For the Booker T. football program, he also was an outstanding wide receiver.

Humphrey and the Fighting Irish were NCAA Tournament participants in 2001 and 2002. As a senior, he averaged 18.9 points, led the Big East in rebounds at 10.9 per game and was an all-conference first-team selection.

A first-round draft pick of the Utah Jazz, Humphrey sustained two leg injuries that damaged his chance at a lengthy NBA career. Playing in various other leagues, he had a professional career that spanned 11 years.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.