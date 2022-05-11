Former Booker T. Washington WR JJ Hester commits to OU from the portal

JJ Hester, the former four-star recruit from Booker T. Washington, is coming home.

The 6-foot-3 wide receiver from Tulsa committed to Oklahoma Wednesday night, announcing his intention to join the Sooners via Twitter.

Hester, once the third-ranked prospect in the state's class of 2020, heads from the tranfers portal to Norman after two seasons at the University of Missouri and bolsters the wide receiver depth available to OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel come the fall.

After redshirting in his first season with the Tigers, Hester caught 12 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2021. With the Sooners in 2022, Hester — who carries three years of eligibility — will slot into a receiving corps down down three of its top four pass catchers from a year ago.

"I’m all in! Sooner nation let’s goo! I’m coming back home." Hester wrote in his social media post Wednesday.

Hester emerged as a sought after recruit as a two-way star who doubled as a defensive back for the Hornets.

He drew offers from OU, Arkansas, Michigan and Ohio State, among others, out of high school. During his Sept. 5, 2019 commitment ceremony inside Nathan E. Harris Field House, Hester placed hats from Texas, Georgia and Nebraska on the table (and even put the Longhorns' cap on his head) before revealing a Missouri t-shirt under a quarter-zip.

On April 27, Hester entered the transfer portal earlier this spring after participating in the Tigers' spring camp. Now, roughly three years after choosing Missouri, Hester is headed home a Sooner.

