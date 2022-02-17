Former Bixby star Jake Bennett's emerged as leader on Oklahoma pitching staff

Jake Bennett made a high school-to-college baseball transition that many can only dream about.
The former Bixby High School star was sparkling in his first three starts at Oklahoma during the 2020 season. He struck out 19 with only three walks. His ERA was 0.75.
Then COVID brought everything to a screeching halt on March 12. Just like that, Bennett’s baseball career was postponed.
Now a junior, Bennett has worked into a leadership role trusted by his OU coaches and teammates.
“I’m so excited to see the growth in him,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “Who knows what the numbers play out to be? But just seeing how much better that young man has gotten in our program shows you what we’ve done here since we’ve been here. And I think that’s what is really exciting to me.
“He’s been a great leader. He’s did things that really separates himself.”
Bennett is scheduled to start the Sooners’ season opener against Auburn at 11 a.m. Friday in the State Farm College Baseball Classic at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The left-hander is joined by David Sandlin (Saturday’s starter against Arizona) and Chazz Martinez (Michigan) in the rotation for OU’s opening weekend.
Bennett will be the first lefty to start opening day for the Sooners since Jacob Evans in 2014.
He’s excited to be a part of the OU pitching staff.
“We’ve got a ton of depth,” he said. “Everybody’s been looking really solid. I think if we can stick to our plan, go one pitch at a time, we can be something special.”
Getting the Friday start is “great,” Bennett added, but “I just like to help my team anyway that I can.”
Bennett started strong in his freshman season before COVID cut the season short.
When everyone left campus after mid-March, he returned to Tulsa. He continued workouts with former New York Yankees pitcher George Frazier.
Last season, Bennett went 4-3 with a 6.34 ERA. He had 13 starts and registered 60 strikeouts versus only 13 over 55.1 innings pitched. He had a 10-strikeout game against Omaha early in the season.
After missing a summer of work, Bennett headed to the Cape Cod League after the 2021 season. The 6-foot-6 pitcher had a 2.89 ERA with six starts. He struck out 20 over 28 innings playing for the Bourne Braves.
Johnson pointed out the importance of summer ball.
“The key development role that people don’t look at during that COVID deal is most of these guys play summer baseball. Summer baseball is a deal where you go out and get your innings and get your work in,” Johnson said. “Wins and losses are important and serve baseball, but they aren’t as important as they are in college. You get to go develop.”
“Cape Cod was great,” Bennett said. “There was a lot of good competition. And I really learned a lot about myself as a pitcher.
“The one area I wanted to really improve on was fielding my position.”
Johnson said he’s been wowed by Bennett’s work heading into the 2022 campaign.
“It’s pretty cool. Just to look at what he was and he’s gotten better every year,” the OU coach said before adding, “Just look at that guy. He’s a poster boy of what want to be. If every player could do that, we’re be really, really good. Some guys take that plan. Some guys don’t. It’s the nature of the beast.”
Bennett wants big things for his team this season, including a first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2019 season.
“My freshman year, we had a really great team,” he said. “And (this team) feels kind of like that. Everyone’s on the same page and the team chemistry has been phenomenal.”