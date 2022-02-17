Former Bixby star Jake Bennett has emerged as leader on Oklahoma pitching staff

“The key development role that people don’t look at during that COVID deal is most of these guys play summer baseball. Summer baseball is a deal where you go out and get your innings and get your work in,” Johnson said. “Wins and losses are important and serve baseball, but they aren’t as important as they are in college. You get to go develop.”

“Cape Cod was great,” Bennett said. “There was a lot of good competition. And I really learned a lot about myself as a pitcher.

“The one area I wanted to really improve on was fielding my position.”

Johnson said he’s been wowed by Bennett’s work heading into the 2022 campaign.

“It’s pretty cool. Just to look at what he was and he’s gotten better every year,” the OU coach said before adding, “Just look at that guy. He’s a poster boy of what want to be. If every player could do that, we’re be really, really good. Some guys take that plan. Some guys don’t. It’s the nature of the beast.”

Bennett wants big things for his team this season, including a first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2019 season.

“My freshman year, we had a really great team,” he said. “And (this team) feels kind of like that. Everyone’s on the same page and the team chemistry has been phenomenal.”

