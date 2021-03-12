For Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson, Pro Day went beyond on-field performance

Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson had solid workouts during Friday’s Pro Day at Oklahoma.
It was an important job interview for the former Sooners, who are aspiring for high selections in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Their physical performances are only one measure for potential employers. There’s no doubt that NFL executives want to know about any character issues, especially after the pair missed games this season due to NCAA suspension from a positive marijuana test.
OU coach Lincoln Riley said the topic comes up during his conversations with NFL franchises.
“It’s been part of the discussions like anything of that nature would be,” Riley said via Zoom. “I would say this: I think both of those guys have represented themselves very well, how we’ve handled that, how they’ve responded from it.
“I think certainly a large majority if not all of the teams that we’ve been able to visit with see that and understand that. I think our guys have done a good job addressing it, been up front, have handled it well on the back end. I think they’re set up to be able to move past it.”
Perkins and Stevenson took part with five other former OU players — Tre Brown, Adrian Ealy, Dillon Faamatau, Creed Humphrey and Tre Norwood.
Humphrey said Perkins and Stevenson had “a great performance” in front of NFL coaches and scouts inside the Everest Training Center.
“They did really well for themselves,” Humphrey said. “I think they’ve handled everything that they’ve gone through the past year like pros.
“They couldn’t have handled it any better than what they did. I’m really happy for them. I’m really excited to see what they do.”
Perkins is a potential first-round pick as an edge rusher. He said he’s received a lot of tough questions from NFL teams.
“But at the same time, you've gotta understand, they're taking a big investment in you, so of course they've gotta ask those tough questions if they're gonna take a chance on you and take you with a first-, second- or third round pick. They've gotta know everything,” Perkins said.
Perkins said he’s been telling teams about his competitiveness. He says he plays with an edge, loves to win and hates to lose. He tells them that they’d get a guy who plays angry on every snap.
He also has been asked character questions.
“I really don't feel like I've had to defend my character, really. It's just stuff that comes with making bad decisions like that, so if you make that bad decision, you've gotta be prepared for what comes with it,” Perkins said. “Explaining myself and explaining my character comes with making a bad decision like that. It's been a great process. It's what I've been dreaming about since I was a kid. So I'll never say it's overwhelming or it's too much. It's fun. It's great. It's what I asked for, so I'm happy to be getting it.”
Stevenson is trying to make his name among running backs. He’s expected to go in the middle rounds.
He had limited touches during the 2019 season while part of a deep running backs room. He missed five games in 2020. He only carried the ball 165 times in two seasons at OU, which could play in his favor.
“I didn’t have many carries, enough to show what I can do and enough that people can like me,” Stevenson said. “I think I have a lot of tread on my tires still. I’m not a worn-down back. I didn’t have 500 carries in college. I think that also plays to my advantage.”
He’s dropped some weight — about seven pounds “but it may have looked like 17 because it’s a lot better weight” — after focusing on his nutrition.
Like Perkins, he’s had conversations about his suspension with teams. He doesn’t think it will play a big factor in his future.
“I’ve talked to NFL scouts and coaches. They understand what I went through last year,” Stevenson said. “They know why I missed those games. I don’t think it will really affect me as much as people might think.
“I think they see my game. They know what I can bring to the table for a team and how I can help their organization. I don’t think it makes that much of a difference.”