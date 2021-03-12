For Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson, Pro Day went beyond on-field performance

Humphrey said Perkins and Stevenson had “a great performance” in front of NFL coaches and scouts inside the Everest Training Center.

“They did really well for themselves,” Humphrey said. “I think they’ve handled everything that they’ve gone through the past year like pros.

“They couldn’t have handled it any better than what they did. I’m really happy for them. I’m really excited to see what they do.”

Perkins is a potential first-round pick as an edge rusher. He said he’s received a lot of tough questions from NFL teams.

“But at the same time, you've gotta understand, they're taking a big investment in you, so of course they've gotta ask those tough questions if they're gonna take a chance on you and take you with a first-, second- or third round pick. They've gotta know everything,” Perkins said.

Perkins said he’s been telling teams about his competitiveness. He says he plays with an edge, loves to win and hates to lose. He tells them that they’d get a guy who plays angry on every snap.

He also has been asked character questions.