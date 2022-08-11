For Oklahoma's cornerbacks, it's time to paint a new picture, ala "Bob Ross"

Jay Valai mentioned “Bob Ross” while breaking down Oklahoma’s cornerbacks situation.

Valai displayed plenty of passion and energy in a controlled, indoor setting during OU Media Day. It’s easy to guess how multiplied those aspects are during a practice in fall camp.

How did the late painter Bob Ross’ name get thrown out there by the position coach? It was when returning starter D.J. Graham was discussed.

“You never want to be known as the one-catch guy,” Valai said last week. “It’s got to be from a consistent basis of how you play every single day and having dominant practice habits.

“He’s been pushing through every single day and he’s got a mindset to paint a new picture — Bob Ross in a different way.”

There’s plenty of competition during fall camp at every position, and Valai expects improvement out of the cornerbacks.

“Constant competition matters. You’re hungry, you’re starving, you have a malnourished mindset. Who’s going to scrape the plate?” Valai said. “It’s every single thing you do — your mindset, your mentality, your disposition, your work ethic.

“What you do in the dark comes to light. So if you’re working hard, whether it’s watching film, all those things come together. Best man is going to play.”

Valai’s style seems to be resonating with his team.

Woodi Washington was asked about Valai during Big 12 Media Days last month.

“I like the way he emphasizes things and tries to make me as great as I can be on and off the field,” Washington said. “When we’re on the field, he’s going to make sure I stay after practice and come in a little early before to get extra film. He wants me to be as prepared as I can be.”

Washington brings leadership and experience to the room. The redshirt junior has 20 games under his belt.

“The biggest thing I see about Woodi right now is the fire in his chest,” Vilai said. “On a daily basis, he’s always asking ‘What’s next? What’s more? How can I get better?’ He’s hungry and wanting to stay hungry.”

C.J. Coldon is a Wyoming transfer who didn’t reach campus until this summer. He started the past 19 games for the Cowboys and was a second-team All-Mountain West Conference selection.

Valai said he’s been “busting his tail” to catch up with his teammates and the newly installed system.

“He’s a technician,” Valai said. “He’s really been locked in and he’s got a giant chip on your shoulder, which you love … C.J. wants a job.”

Josh Eaton is a junior who is looking for more playing time. He’s drawn some attention from head coach Brent Venables in past news conferences.

“The biggest thing he’s done is worked,” Vilai said. “When it comes down to it, it’s about a blue-collar mentality. We’re always preaching that in the building. First one in, last one to leave, put in the extra effort … Josh is always asking questions and he’s ready to prove himself.”

Jaden Davis, a senior, has 13 starts during his career. Vilai said the cornerback was playing not to make mistakes, which hurt him in the past.

“Go make the lay, be assertive, be aggressive. That’s one thing we’ve been preaching since the spring. He did a really good job in the spring,” Vilai said. “He really understands the defensive scheme. He’s been more aggressive and every he does is well.”

Kani Walker, a Louisville transfer, got a good start from spring drills.

“Kani is a hard-working dude. His mindset is the right way. He fights and he’s focused on everything that he does. He’s very intentional with everything he does,” Valai said. “Basically what we want Kani to do is if you’re a big corner, play big. If you are physical, be physical. You have to have a brand on the football field. He’s learning that. He’s finding that.”

Valai was asked about two Tulsa-area high school graduates — Gentry Williams (Booker T. Washington) and Jayden Rowe (Union).

“Gentry Williams is Booker T., as he calls himself, and has been awesome. He’s really smart and understands the scheme. He has great FBI (football intelligence) and his top-end speed is elite. The big thing for him is working on his transitional movements and understanding the big picture.

“Jayden Rowe is a giant human being who runs extremely fast,” Valai said. “His work ethic, his size, his mentality, his ability to learn and ask questions has been really good.

“I think both of those kids have great futures doing ahead.”