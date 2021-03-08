For Oklahoma, March Madness could have double meaning thanks to bubble life

Oklahoma will begin the bubble life this week.
The Sooners will have a travel party of 34 people headed to the Big 12 and NCAA Tournaments. There will be stringent measures, including daily COVID testing. Everyone will be required to remain in their hotel rooms except for games, practices and team meals.
March Madness could have a double meaning with these new isolation rules.
“It’s pretty much standard across the country going into the tournaments,” OU coach Lon Kruger said on Monday. “It’s kind of a bubble, if you will. There’s very limited contact, if any, with anyone outside your 34-person travel party.
“Going to Indianapolis (for the NCAA Tournament), it will be exactly the same thing. The players have dealt with some form of that all year, of course, in terms of not being normal contact. But this will be an extreme for everyone that’s involved.”
The Sooners open Big 12 Tournament play with a Wednesday game against Iowa State. Game time is 8:30 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.
During the regular season, OU’s travel party included players, the coaching staff, a trainer, strength coach, video coordinator, two managers, a team doctor and athletics director Joe Castiglione.
Four more spots were provided for the postseason, which will now include the three walk-on players (who normally don’t travel with the team) and an equipment manager (who typically doesn’t travel but will be needed for the postseason).
Each team will be stationed on their own hotel floor during the postseason. Every member will have their own room. It’s a good bet among things packed will be video games for down times.
“They’ll all be tested every day, the entire 34 that are in their travel party,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said about the league tournament. “That’s consistent with what’s going to be the case at the NCAA Tournament next week. Beyond that they’ll be taking meals in the hotels. They won’t be going out to restaurants and that sort of thing without special arrangements.”
Masks will continue to be worn, Bowlsby said, and everyone on the floor level will be tier one personnel who are tested every day. Working media will be located high above the playing court.
“There are some things that are very different than previous years, but most of it is consistent with what we’ve been doing throughout the year,” Bowlsby said. “We’ve been testing three times a week at least, and the officials have been tested. Much of what we’re doing has been in practice over the last three months in the case of basketball. There’s a little over and above the things I’ve mentioned.”
OU plans on flying to Kansas City on a smaller plane this week. It’s possible that there could be a KC-to-Indianapolis trip after completion of the Big 12 Tournament.
The team’s luggage will be sent separately to Kansas City. It’s important to pack for a lengthy trip, especially with the length of an Indianapolis stay remaining unknown. Make a deep postseason run and the team may not see Norman for quite some time.
Upon arrival in Indianapolis, they will be assigned their hotel floor and have a 24-hour quarantine period before more testing. Like Kansas City, there will be no contact with outsiders.
Those tests will be anxious moments for the players. One bad result could damage a team’s hope for a championship.
How do the players handle the anxiety of those tests?
“It's tough. I don't know if there's a good answer for that. It is what it is. You can't really change it. You can't go around it. If it happens, it happens,” OU’s Austin Reaves said. “I don't think it's something you can get too worked up for if it does happen. I've been contact traced twice and I haven't had it yet. Hope I don't have it, but like if it does happen, it's going to suck for sure, because we won't be able to play this, that.
“I feel like a lot of people are gonna go through it. The anxiety part is definitely going to be like 'OK, this test means more than it did two months ago' or something like that. It's gonna be tough, but everybody's going through the same thing. It's the life that we live in today.”