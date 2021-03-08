For Oklahoma, March Madness could have double meaning thanks to bubble life

The team’s luggage will be sent separately to Kansas City. It’s important to pack for a lengthy trip, especially with the length of an Indianapolis stay remaining unknown. Make a deep postseason run and the team may not see Norman for quite some time.

Upon arrival in Indianapolis, they will be assigned their hotel floor and have a 24-hour quarantine period before more testing. Like Kansas City, there will be no contact with outsiders.

Those tests will be anxious moments for the players. One bad result could damage a team’s hope for a championship.

How do the players handle the anxiety of those tests?

“It's tough. I don't know if there's a good answer for that. It is what it is. You can't really change it. You can't go around it. If it happens, it happens,” OU’s Austin Reaves said. “I don't think it's something you can get too worked up for if it does happen. I've been contact traced twice and I haven't had it yet. Hope I don't have it, but like if it does happen, it's going to suck for sure, because we won't be able to play this, that.

“I feel like a lot of people are gonna go through it. The anxiety part is definitely going to be like 'OK, this test means more than it did two months ago' or something like that. It's gonna be tough, but everybody's going through the same thing. It's the life that we live in today.”

