For first time since 1984, Bedlam schools finish inside AP's final top 10

The Bedlam schools are ranked together inside the top 10 of the final Associated Press Top 25 poll for just the second time in history.
Oklahoma State finished No. 7 and Oklahoma is No. 10 in the rankings released early Tuesday morning.
The only other season when OU (No. 6) and OSU (No. 7) ended in the top 10 was 1984.
National champion Georgia was followed by Alabama, Michigan, Cincinnati and Baylor in the rankings. The Bulldogs defeated the Crimson Tide 33-18 in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday night.
OSU (12-2) ended the season with a 37-35 victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.
The Cowboys’ ranking is the highest since 2011. The program was voted No. 3 in the final poll that season. It also received four first-place votes.
OSU has now finished inside the top 10 in our seasons: 2021 (No. 7), 2011 (3), 1984 (7) and 1945 (5).
Oklahoma State lost to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game this season. The Bears defeated Ole Miss 21-7 in the Sugar Bowl.
Oklahoma beat Oregon 47-32 in the Alamo Bowl to finish 11-2 to earn the No. 10 spot.
OU has now finished seven consecutive seasons inside the top 10. It is the 45th time that the Sooners ended among the top 10 schools, which trails only Alabama (46 times).