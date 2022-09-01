For Cal transfer OL McKade Mettauer, OU's game day atmosphere is 'what I was meant to play in'

NORMAN — The last first start of McKade Mettauer’s career began with Oklahoma’s 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman hunched over a toilet bowl.

In September 2019, Mettauer was a freshman at Cal and the Bears took a Week 2 trip to face Washington in Seattle. Somewhere along the way, Mettauer learned that his second college game would include his first career start.

In his hotel room before the game, the butterflies filling Mettauer’s stomach eventually got the best of him. His memory of the moments that followed remain vivid. Several years later, he still remembers the new Post Malone/Ozzy Osbourne collab that was playing in the background.

“I was in the hotel on my knees throwing up in the bathroom because I was so nervous,” Mettauer recalled this week. “I was freaking out right.

“The last game I played, I was 18 in high school and in the playoffs. Now I was going against this guy named Levi (Onwuzurike) ... he got drafted in the second round. So I had some nerves.”

So how about the nerves this weekend, when Mettauer is set for his Sooners debut Saturday afternoon, three years removed from that hotel bathroom?

“Now, it’s Game 30 or 29 (in my career),” Mettaeur said. “It’s another day in the office now.”

Mettaeur will start at left guard on OU’s offensive line wearing the No. 72 in Saturday’s season-opener against UTEP (2:30 p.m., Fox23).

With 29 career starts to his name, the redshirt junior transfer’s arrival this offseason brought experience to the Sooners’ already seasoned offensive line that will protect quarterback Dillon Gabriel this fall. Earlier this week, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby spoke about OU’s cohesion up front and the confidence he has in the unit headed into the 2022 season.

“They’ve bought into the tempo piece of (the offense),” Lebby said Tuesday. “They’re playing fast and understanding how they have to communicate and the urgency that we’ve got to do it with to be able to play the way that we want to play. I think the biggest thing with those five guys who are going to get the nod on Saturday is they’ve created a ton of consistency.”

With Mettauer in the fold, the Sooners look to present a formidable offensive line this fall. But a key difference between the All-Pac 12 guard and, say, Anton Harrison, Andrew Raym, Chris Murray or Wanya Morris, is that Mettauer has never suited up for a competitive game at OU.

Mettauer (pronounced MUH-taw-yer) comes from a family of athletes in Woodlands, Texas. His dad played at Texas A&M. One uncle, Mettauer says, spent eight years with the Chicago Bears. Another uncle played linebacker. He has a grandpa who played wide receiver.

So the sports was never really a choice for Mettauer, and he was raised in the craze of Texas High School football. But for the spirit Pac-12 football carries with it, Cal delivered the game days Mettauer would have known growing up in Texas.

His first taste of exactly what he's stepping into on Saturday in Norman came during OU's April 24 spring game.

"I had random people just going ‘McKade, what’s up? You like that school in California?’", he said. "You guys know who I am? I signed maybe one or two autographs in California. (At the spring game) I ran out of ink in my pen. It’s freaking awesome."

Unlike that day in Seattle, Mettauer isn't worried about the butterflies he might feel when he steps into Oklahoma Memorial Stadium this weekend. This time, he thinks, he'll just be able to focus on the atmosphere with his parents and a collection of friends in the crowd.

The 75,000-plus crowd at April's spring game was the largest Mettauer had ever played in front of. This Saturday, he knows, will be bigger and louder.

"It's cheesy, but it means everything," Mettauer said. "I walked out on the spring game and that was the atmosphere I've always wanted to play in front of, right?…I feel like this is what I was meant to play in, this kind of atmosphere.”