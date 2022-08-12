Focused and feeling his best since 2019, OU's Jalen Redmond is ready to make 2022 his year

Even by the standards of an Oklahoma football program turned on its head in the past 10 months, Jalen Redmond is experiencing a lot of new in 2022.

New head coach. New position. New position coach. The birth of a son. A new playing weight. Next month, a new season in which he may finally feel fully himself again.

Something else new for Redmond, a redshirt junior defensive lineman?

“I’m really just more focused,” he said earlier this month.

“Not saying I wasn’t focused (before), but I felt like I was still young. I sat out a lot and I'm just more focused this year. You know, I had a son, and he done changed my life all the way around. So I got more responsibility on my plate. And I think that's what it is honestly. (The coaching staff) has grown me into a man in a few months.”

This year, for Redmond, feels like the year — the one where he returns to his 2019 form, when the lineman from Midwest City led the Sooners with 6.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman. Following two years spent hampered by injury and on the sidelines for all but eight of a possible 24 games, Redmond is ready for this fall to be different.

The former outside linebacker is settling comfortably into his new place up front for OU at nose tackle. With defensive line coach Todd Bates, Redmond says he is learning more than ever before. And bulked to 298 pounds with help from strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt, up from 279 this time last year, he feels lighter than ever; “I weigh more and I still feel better than I did when I weighed less,” Redmond explained.

Seemingly focused by an onslaught of change both on the field and away from it, Redmond is as locked in as he has been in nearly three years. And OU’s coaching staff has taken notice.

“He's had an excellent summer,” head coach Brent Venables said Wednesday. “His best summer, according to people that know. He's at the best version of himself right now.”

While Venables laid out praise for the maturity, growth and improvement Redmond has flashed since January, he also revealed his latest setback. Redmond was absent from Wednesday’s practice due to what the first-year head coach termed a “slight concussion.”

The early camp injury comes after a healthy offseason that felt to Redmond like a win.

“Just getting through the spring was an accomplishment for me,” he said during OU’s Media Day on Aug. 2. “All the way through the summer with no injuries. It’s been good.”

Redmond’s particular attention to avoiding injury follows two previous seasons that have been defined by them. Perhaps most central in keeping the gifted pass rusher from meeting the potential he showed during his breakout campaign in 2019 has been Redmond’s availability.

Speaking with reporters on Aug. 2, Redmond cited an injury in 2020, the same year he opted out of the COVID-19-abbreviated season. Last fall, he missed five games to a torn meniscus and never hit stride.

“Probably 2019 — that far back,” Redmond said when asked the last time he felt right on the field.

“2020 felt good and I had an injury. I came back from it, it just really didn’t feel the same. I didn’t feel like myself. Never felt the same. I don’t want to say I rushed back or they rushed me back, but I just didn’t feel like myself.”

The injuries, and the setbacks and time away from football they brought with them, took their toll.

“There was a lot going on in my head,” Redmond said. “I’ve been at my lowest point since I’ve been here. It hasn’t been all great. You try not to show it, but it’s been a difficult time. I’m trying to move past that and look forward to the future.”

Setting aside the past two years and looking forward and for more in 2022, Redmond has found several avenues that have him positioned for more success this fall than any either of the previous two seasons.

One is the SOUL Mission, the “holistic development” program Venables introduced almost immediately after his return to Norman this winter. Caleb Kelly, a former teammate, is one of the OU staff members running the program; “He's easy to talk to because he knows what I've been through,” Redmond said. Former Sooner Curtis Lofton, another SOUL Mission leader, has been a help too.

Bates’ arrival from Clemson alongside Venables has delivered a push, too. Five years removed from arriving on campus, Redmond feels he is learning as much now as he did as a freshman. From Bates, he is picking up moves, techniques and adjusting to the run-stopping duties required of his new position at defensive tackle.

“I'm expecting big things out of him, man,” Bates said. “He's really been working on his technique. He’s a fantastic pass rusher man and has improved his run technique as well. He continues to work and just listen and take coaching. He's very coachable.”

And possibly most crucial in kickstarting Redmond’s growth and altering his outlook on the season? The birth of his son in the offseason.

“It’s amazing,” Redmond said of fatherhood. “Long nights. But it’s worth it. It’s all worth it.”

With a history of injury and his most productive season lying all the way back in 2019, much of Redmond's story is framed in the past. As he seeks to finally find his rebound year, the redshirt junior has his eyes on what lies ahead in 2022.