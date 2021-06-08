Florida State tops OU in Game 1 of WCWS championship series, 8-4

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma has played its best softball with its back against the wall at the Women’s College World Series.
That will have to be the case if OU wants to win a national championship in 2021.
Florida State scored seven runs before OU even produced its first hit to spark an 8-4 win Tuesday in the best-of-3 championship series.
The teams will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday. A Florida State win in that contest clinches a national title while OU will try to force a winner-take-all game scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
Wednesday’s contest marks the fifth elimination game at the WCWS for the Sooners. Oklahoma had to win four straight do-or-die games to advance to the championship series after an opening-round loss to James Madison.
The Seminoles (49-11-1) scored seven times before the Sooners were able to produce their first hit against Florida State starter Danielle Watson.
OU’s chief nemesis had been James Madison’s Odicci Alexander at the WCWS. That role quickly shifted to FSU’s Kalei Harding.
The right fielder killed Oklahoma’s momentum in the second inning when she caught Grace Lyons’ fly ball and doubled up Nicole Mendes trying to reach third base after tagging up.
The defensive gem was a precursor to her next two plate appearances.
In the third inning, Harding hit OU starter Nicole May’s 2-0 pitch over the left-field wall to make it a 2-0 game. In the fourth, she hit a two-run double to right-center to give Florida State a 4-0 lead.
Syndey Sherrill followed with a two-RBI single and Elizabeth Mason had a run-scoring single to boost the lead to 7-0.
All of the Seminoles’ runs came with two outs.
Oklahoma (54-4) put a little dent in the deficit in the fourth with Kinzie Hansen and Nicole Mendes hit back-to-back home runs with two outs to make it 7-2.
The long balls brought the program’s single-season home run mark to 157, which is one shy of the single-season record of 158 set by the 2010 Hawaii squad.
The partisan-OU crowd was its loudest in Oklahoma’s sixth inning.
OU scored two runs when Mackenzie Donihoo hit a two-run, two-out single down the right-field line to make it 7-4.
The Seminoles turned to ace Kathryn Sandercock. Jayda Coleman greeted her with a hard ground ball that went between Mason’s legs at first base to set up runners on the corners.
Pinch-hitter Grace Green grounded out to second base to end the inning.
Florida State scored its final run when Lynnsie Elam was charged with obstruction when Josie Muffley was trying to score from second