Florida State tops OU in Game 1 of WCWS championship series, 8-4

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma has played its best softball with its back against the wall at the Women’s College World Series.

That will have to be the case if OU wants to win a national championship in 2021.

Florida State scored seven runs before OU even produced its first hit to spark an 8-4 win Tuesday in the best-of-3 championship series.

The teams will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday. A Florida State win in that contest clinches a national title while OU will try to force a winner-take-all game scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

Wednesday’s contest marks the fifth elimination game at the WCWS for the Sooners. Oklahoma had to win four straight do-or-die games to advance to the championship series after an opening-round loss to James Madison.

The Seminoles (49-11-1) scored seven times before the Sooners were able to produce their first hit against Florida State starter Danielle Watson.

OU’s chief nemesis had been James Madison’s Odicci Alexander at the WCWS. That role quickly shifted to FSU’s Kalei Harding.