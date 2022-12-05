Florida State capable of hitting all of OU’s pressure points in Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl matchup

Florida State opened as a 7.5-point favorite for its Cheez-It Bowl matchup against Oklahoma (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) later this month on Dec. 29 in Orlando, Fla.

That’s not just because the 13th-ranked Seminoles (9-3, 5-3 ACC) enter the bowl season as one of the hottest teams in the nation. It’s also because Florida State is capable of hitting many of the same pressure points opposing teams have exploited throughout the program’s first season under Brent Venables.

On Sunday, after laying out his admiration for Seminoles coach Mike Norvell, the next name out of Venables’ mouth was Jordan Travis’. We can start there, too.

“Jordan Travis is as dynamic and explosive of an offensive player as there is in the country,” Venables said.

The redshirt junior quarterback has spent the last four seasons with the program in Tallahassee since transferring from conference rival Louisville in 2018. Through 12 games in 2022, Travis has 2,796 passing yards (third in the ACC) and 22 touchdowns (third) with four interceptions that rank last among ACC passers to power the country’s No. 13-ranked offense.

But, as a handful of other quarterbacks already have this fall, Travis can also hurt OU with his feet.

From Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez to TCU’s Max Duggan to West Virginia’s Garrett Greene, mobile quarterbacks have found success against a Sooners run defense that enters bowl season ranked No. 109 in the nation and will be down at least one starter in defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, who will instead take part in the Feb. 4 Senior Bowl ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Travis approaches the Cheez-It Bowl averaging 4.9 yards per carry with seven rushing scores this fall, one prong in college football’s 12th-leading rushing attack that also features sophomore running back Trey Benson (fifth nationally at 6.8 yards per carry).

Another element the Sooners have struggled with in 2022? Allowing big plays. Something Travis and the Florida State offense have done better than any other team in the country this fall? Produce big plays.

The Seminoles lead the nation with 88 plays of 20-plus yards in 2022. Among defenses across the country, only 35 have given up more such plays than the 61 OU allowed over the course of the regular season. Of Florida State’s skill players, Benson has been responsible for 16 of those “big plays”; another 17 have come courtesy of 6-foot-7 sophomore wide receiver Johnny Wilson.

With leading rusher Eric Gray headed for the Senior Bowl and the pros, it’ll be Sooners rushers Marcus Major and Jovantae Barnes who get their cracks at the Florida State’s No. 61-ranked run defense later this month.

But while the Seminoles’ could pose familiar challenges to OU’s defense, the Cheez-It Bowl will deliver the Sooners’ offense an issue it hasn’t dealt with much in 2022. With starting offensive linemen Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris joining Redmond and Gray in opting out of the bowl game, one of OU’s most stable position groups in 2022 is suddenly less secure.

“The young offensive linemen, along with Tyler Guyton, we’ll have a good group of guys at tackle that will do a good job and be looking for opportunity,” Venables said. “They’ll have almost a spring ball’s worth of practices, give or take, to refine their skills and get ready for this game and have a great challenge.”

Part of that challenge will include wrangling Florida State sophomore Jared Verse. The first-team all-ACC defensive lineman enters bowl season with 14.5 tackles for loss, including 7.5 sacks in 2022.

“They’re going to get baptized quickly because Jared Verse is one of the premier defensive end pass rushers in all of college football,” said of the OU offensive linemen who will feature against Florida State.

And perhaps the most prominent distinction between the teams that will meet at Camping World Stadium just before the new year is the success the respective programs have found in close contests this fall.

The Sooners, in losses to Kansas State, Baylor, West Virginia and Texas Tech, are winless in four, one-score games. Florida State carries a 3-2 record in such games with wins against LSU, Louisville and Florida.

“It’s going to be a great challenge for our guys,” Venables said.

The Sooners will certainly have their hands full when they head to Orlando later this month.

Portal movement

OU linebacker Clayton Smith, defensive lineman Cedric Roberts and wide receiver Brian Darby each announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal on Monday. Twelve Sooners have opted for the portal since the close of the regular season on Nov. 26.