Florida running back Treyaun Webb becomes first to pledge to OU's 2023 recruiting class

Treyaun Webb, a four-star athlete/running back from Jacksonville, Florida, announced on Saturday that he will play football at Oklahoma.

Webb (6-0, 188 pounds) is the first to join the Sooners’ Class of 2023 recruiting class. He helped Trinity Christian School win a state championship last season.

Webb, who previously was committed to Georgia, chose Oklahoma over the Bulldogs and Ohio State.

The four-star recruit made his announcement on CBS Sports HQ.

“Coach (Lincoln) Riley is a great offensive-minded coach,” Webb said during his interview. “Coach (Demarco) Murray played in the NFL, he played (at OU) in college. He can relate to me. It all makes sense.”

Webb visited Oklahoma’s ChampUBBQ last month, where he tightened his relationship with the school. He had an opportunity to visit with former OU running backs coach Adrian Peterson about potentially coming to Norman.

Attention now turns toward an announcement by five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson. The No. 2 prospect nationally by Rivals, the Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School played is expected to announce his college destination on Sunday.

Webb was asked if he had a message for OU fans. The player had a simple answer:

“Boomer Sooner.”

