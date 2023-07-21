The last time Oklahoma secured the nation’s top running back prospect, Adrian Peterson came to Norman and rushed for 4,045 yards from 2004-06.

Nearly 20 years Friday, the Sooners struck running back gold on the recruiting trail again and this time beat out Lincoln Riley and USC to do it.

Taylor Tatum, the No. 1 running back in the class of 2024 per 247Sports, gave his verbal pledge to OU Friday morning, picking the Sooners over Riley’s Trojans to become the 15th member of Brent Venables’ upcoming class.

Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, the five-star rusher is the No. 9 prospect in the state of Texas and the No. 31 overall recruit in the 2024 class. Tatum, a standout infielder and outfielder at Longview High School, is also expected to play baseball under coach Skip Johnson at OU.

With a 247Sports recruiting rating of 0.9844, Tatum is now the fourth highest-rated commit of Venables’ tenure, trailing only 2023 signees Jackson Arnold (0.9963), Adepoju Adebawore (0.9963) and Peyton Bowen (0.9908).

“One of the main things was going to the SEC and being a big dog in football and baseball," Tatum said following his announcement. "Growing up you see the LSUs, the A&Ms, the Alabamas, the Georgias. I’m going to be part of the big dogs. Getting a chance to play baseball and football in the SEC is just something I couldn't deny.”

In Tatum, the Sooners have a blue-chip running back for the future who will arrive with the potential to make an immediate impact in an offense that proved kind to young rushers in offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s debut season last fall.

Jovantae Barnes carried 116 times for 519 yards and five scores as a freshman while first-year Gavin Sawchuk shined in his Cheez-It Bowl showing. In 2023, the sophomore duo is expected to anchor the OU running game alongside upperclassman Marcus Major with 2023 signees Daylan Smothers and Kalib Hicks also in the fold.

Tatum, who rushed for 1,891 yards (8.3 yards per attempt) with 33 rushing scores as a junior last fall, could well feature as an impact rusher in Year 1 when he gets to campus in 2024.

Tatum’s commitment to the Sooners comes little more than a month after his official visit to Norman for OU’s ChampU BBQ recruiting weekend from June 16-18. On the same trip, Tatum was also photographed with Johnson and OU assistant Reggie Willits inside the Sooners’ baseball facility.

USC was long considered a front-runner to secure Tatum’s verbal pledge and the 5-foot-10 running back made an official visit to the campus in Southern California in early June before the Sooners pulled away.

OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray served as Tatum’s primary recruiter on the Sooners’ staff.

“I’m comfortable out there. Coach Murray and I talk every day ever since he offered me,” Tatum told On3’s Sam Spiegelman following his June visit to OU. “That relationship with him is great and he’s dang-near best friends with my dad.”

Tatum joins three-star Carl Albert rusher Xavier Robinson among the running backs currently committed to OU’s 2024 class but may not be the last.

Four-star rusher Caden Durham, the No. 12 overall running back in 2024 per 247Sports, visited OU last month and is set to choose from the Sooners, LSU, Texas A&M and others on Aug. 25.

Tatum joins linebacker James Nesta as the second member of OU’s 2024 football recruiting class who is also expected to play baseball in Norman.

The pair would represent the latest in a series of two-sport Sooners, most notably following in the footsteps of Kyler Murray who quarterbacked OU in 2018 and spent two seasons playing at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

