First-year coach Porter Moser officially welcomes four new transfers to his Oklahoma program

Oklahoma officially announced four additions from the transfer portal on Tuesday to the 2021-22 basketball roster.

Ethan Chargois (SMU/Union High School), Jordan Goldwire (Duke), Tanner Groves (Eastern Washington) and his brother Jacob Groves (EWU) will play for the Sooners next season.

"We lost so many veterans from last year, guys who logged a lot of minutes. I love our freshmen and I love adding some more quality veterans who have experience and can pour into the young players,” OU first-year coach Porter Moser said in a statement. “The energy and talent level of our young guys is going to be really good, but we wanted to blend in more experience. Signing these four players helps us accomplish that, and we're still going to add a couple more pieces."

Chargois (6-9 forward) graduated from Union in 2017 and played four seasons at SMU. He started 86 of 108 games. He averaged 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Goldwire (6-2 guard) played 116 games for the Blue Devils. He averaged 5.8 points, 4.0 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.1 rebounds last season, leaving the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio and was named to the All-ACC defensive team. Like Chargois, he is considered a “super senior” who was awarded one final season to play.