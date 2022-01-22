 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First-place Sooners head to Kansas State aiming for ninth consecutive road win
0 Comments
editor's pick
OU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

First-place Sooners head to Kansas State aiming for ninth consecutive road win

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

No. 14 Oklahoma at Kansas State

1 p.m. Sunday, Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas

ESPNU

Records: Oklahoma 16-2, 5-1 Big 12; Kansas State 14-4, 4-2

Three storylines

View from the top: Oklahoma carries a four-game winning streak into Sunday’s road contest. The Sooners are in a first-place tie with Iowa State in the Big 12 standings. OU has won eight consecutive road games dating back to last season.

Stopping treys: The Sooners aren’t only one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the country, the team is pesky defensively near the arc. Over the past four games, opponents have made only 15.7% of their 3-point attempts. Only one player has made more than 3 3-pointers in a game this season against OU.

Dishing the rock: OU leads the nation by averaging 20.9 assists per game and also has dished 25-plus assists in five games this season, which also leads the country. OU is the nation’s only team to have four players with 50-plus assists: Kelbie Washington (70), Taylor Robertson (65), Nevaeh Tot (61) and Madi Williams (55).

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert