BIG 12 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL | OKLAHOMA

First-place Sooners aim to continue momentum with TCU trip

Ana Llanusa dribbling against Texas Tech

Oklahoma's Ana Llanusa is averaging 21.4 points per game during Big 12 play, which ranks third in the conference.

 The Oklahoman

No. 15 Oklahoma at TCU

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

ESPN+

Oklahoma 14-2, 4-1 in Big 12; TCU 6-10, 0-5

Three storylines

* Carrying the league: The Sooners are ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 and are the league’s highest-ranked team in the AP poll for the first time since 2009. OU is tied atop Texas the Big 12 standings.

* Ana on fire: Redshirt senior guard Ana Llanusa is averaging 21.4 points per conference game, which ranks third in the conference. She only played 10 games last season and averaging 17.3 points a contest during that stretch.

* Comebacks are sweet: OU has come back from double-digit deficits nine times under coach Jennie Baranczyk including a 12-point rally against Kansas last weekend. OU is 7-0 in one-possession games over the past two seasons, including four last-second shot victories.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

