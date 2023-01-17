First-place Sooners aim to continue momentum with TCU trip

No. 15 Oklahoma at TCU

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

ESPN+

Oklahoma 14-2, 4-1 in Big 12; TCU 6-10, 0-5

Three storylines

* Carrying the league: The Sooners are ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 and are the league’s highest-ranked team in the AP poll for the first time since 2009. OU is tied atop Texas the Big 12 standings.

* Ana on fire: Redshirt senior guard Ana Llanusa is averaging 21.4 points per conference game, which ranks third in the conference. She only played 10 games last season and averaging 17.3 points a contest during that stretch.

* Comebacks are sweet: OU has come back from double-digit deficits nine times under coach Jennie Baranczyk including a 12-point rally against Kansas last weekend. OU is 7-0 in one-possession games over the past two seasons, including four last-second shot victories.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World