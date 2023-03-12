Oklahoma will head west to play in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Sooners will face No. 12 Portland on Saturday in Los Angeles. No. 4 UCLA is the host of the regional and will play No. 13 Sacramento State in the contest.

"We're excited to continue our season in the NCAA Tournament," OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said in a statement. "The chance to keep playing with this team is special and what we've worked toward all season. We're proud that we get to keep representing Oklahoma, and we look forward to next weekend."

Game times are expected to be announced on Monday.

The survivor of the four-school regional will advance in the Greenville Regional. The Sweet 16 games will be played in Greenville, S.C.

OU’s core group — including super seniors Ana Llanusa, Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams — has valuable NCAA Tournament experience.

The trio guided the Sooners to last year’s event. The Sooners hosted and were a No. 4 seed. OU defeated IUPUI in the first round before losing to Notre Dame in the second round.

Nevaeh Tot was disappointed by the Sooners’ semifinal exit in the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday, but is looking forward to making a run in the NCAA event.

“I hate losing, but maybe this is a good loss for us to kind of find our way for the March Madness tournament,” Tot said following the Sooners’ 82-72 setback to eventual league tournament champion Iowa State. “People say they lose a conference and then make a run for the Final Four and that’s going to be us — go back to our roots and find a way.”

OU shared the regular-season crown with Texas.

The Sooners have advanced to March Madness in back-to-back seasons after missing the 2019 and 2021 events (there were no postseason games played in 2020 due to COVID).

Prior to that two-tourney absence, OU had advanced to 19 consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

OU has appeared in 22 NCAA Tournaments and has a record of 34-22. The school has advanced to the Final Four on three different occasions (2002, 2009 and 2010). The Sooners haven’t made it to the Sweet Sixteen since 2013.