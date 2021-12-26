Fields at peace with final Oklahoma game, wouldn't want to go out any other way

Fields' finale
Pat Fields, a Union High School graduate, will play his final Oklahoma game on Wednesday night.
The senior safety seems comfortable with the finality, especially when his defense is going through transition.
“Coach (Alex) Grinch, coach (Jamar) Cain, coach (Calvin Thibodeaux), coach (Brian) Odom, coach (Roy) Manning, all those guys, I consider them family, and I think everybody who's been through the speed D era with them considers them family because every single day they've challenged us, they've pushed us, they've made us uncomfortable,” Fields said. “But because of that, all the older guys can appreciate how much we've grown and we've developed as men.
“So you know, just going out in this last game with all my guys, with my coaches … I consider coach Odom, that's my guy, that's my coach. Same thing with everybody else; I wouldn't want to go out any other way. I think we're going to make it one heck of a game and one heck of an experience.”
Fields was asked what’s it like being an Oklahoma native playing for interim coach Bob Stoops.
“His resume speaks for itself and he's like a legend, and I think the way he's came into things and embraced things kind of like solidifies him that much more as being a legend and speaks to the type of program that we have that we can call a Hall-of-Fame coach literally off the golf course to come in and coach,” Fields said.
COVID concerns
A handful of bowl games have been canceled due to COVID issues.
Defensive assistant Brian Odom was asked how the Sooners are handling things heading into the postseason.
“The university did an outstanding job being able to get us through the season. The majority of our staff and players are vaccinated. We are masking within meetings. Other than that, we're following our typical protocols, which I would envision would be as strenuous as anybody in the country,” Odom said. “The whole point of that would be so we can play the game. Furthermore to that, you can't control what goes on 24 hours a day, especially whenever you live in a hotel for a week, and they're going to have free time.
“There's certain things you can't control, but on our end of the university, speaking for the university, we're doing our fair share of our protocols to ensure that this will go on.”
Practicing hard
A drizzling mist welcomed the Sooners as they arrived at the University of Incarnate Word on Sunday morning.
The media was able to observe the first 15 minutes of the workout. Quarterback Caleb Williams highlighted the offense.