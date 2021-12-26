Fields at peace with final Oklahoma game, wouldn't want to go out any other way

Fields' finale

Pat Fields, a Union High School graduate, will play his final Oklahoma game on Wednesday night.

The senior safety seems comfortable with the finality, especially when his defense is going through transition.

“Coach (Alex) Grinch, coach (Jamar) Cain, coach (Calvin Thibodeaux), coach (Brian) Odom, coach (Roy) Manning, all those guys, I consider them family, and I think everybody who's been through the speed D era with them considers them family because every single day they've challenged us, they've pushed us, they've made us uncomfortable,” Fields said. “But because of that, all the older guys can appreciate how much we've grown and we've developed as men.

“So you know, just going out in this last game with all my guys, with my coaches … I consider coach Odom, that's my guy, that's my coach. Same thing with everybody else; I wouldn't want to go out any other way. I think we're going to make it one heck of a game and one heck of an experience.”

Fields was asked what’s it like being an Oklahoma native playing for interim coach Bob Stoops.