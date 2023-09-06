Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN – Rayford Young, the father of former Oklahoma All-American guard Trae Young, has a clear vision for what a new OU sports arena would mean to the Sooners and the Norman community.

Team Norman, a collective of university and city leaders, unveiled plans for a new $1 billion entertainment district that would include a sports and entertainment venue on Wednesday.

OU would lease 28% percent of the venue's availability for basketball and gymnastics competition, according to a media release.

Rayford was among the guest speakers at the announcement who marshaled support for the project.

Trae, now a two-time NBA All-Star for the Atlanta Hawks, first starred at Norman North High School, then stayed home for college and joined Lon Kruger’s Sooners.

He and his family have since reinvested in Norman with projects like the Young Family Athletic Center, a 122,000 square foot sports complex being built on the north side of town.

His father sees building a new basketball arena with vibrant stores and restaurants around it as pivotal to keeping talents like his son embedded in Norman.

“If this passes, it’s not only gonna change things for Oklahoma but this community,” Rayford said. “Because I can promise you guys, there’s another Trae Young in this community right now.

"And if this was here when he was coming up… he probably wouldn’t have visited Duke, or North Carolina or Kansas or Kentucky, because there would’ve been no reason to. He would’ve had this right down the road.”

Rayford said he lives in Atlanta during the NBA season and frequents Athens, Georgia for University of Georgia football games.

He sees the SEC fervor in the Athens community, their restaurants, their hotels and their love for the Bulldogs.

He hopes to see the community embrace OU basketball in the same way when the Sooners enter the SEC in 2024.

Men's and women's hoops coaches Porter Moser and Jennie Baranczyk have both advocated for a new arena during their first two years in Norman.

Despite Moser’s best efforts to inspire students and rally fans, engagement inside the 10,967-seat Lloyd Noble Center, opened in 1975, is in a lull.

“Right now, it’s just, it’s not there,” Rayford said. “And one reason it’s not there is because we don’t have the facilities. Basketball doesn’t really have the facilities.

"I can’t really speak on gymnastics, but I’m sure the gymnastics team would love this. I know the women’s basketball team would love this, as well as some of our other sports.”

Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila said the proposed new entertainment venue would seat around 8,000 for basketball games. The goal is to create a loud home court advantage like what the Oklahoma City Thunder garner at Paycom Center.

Rayford reemphasized at the end of his speech the great impact the development could have on sports, but also businesses and the city as a whole.

He joked he’s busy keeping Trae from buying up too much Norman real estate too soon, but he pledged his unwavering support to the project.

“I’m passionate about this community, I’m passionate about the people, and I want to make this happen,” Rayford said. “It’s gonna happen, I have confidence.”