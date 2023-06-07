OKLAHOMA CITY — To visit the seats behind the first base dugout of USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in the minutes prior to Oklahoma’s national semifinal Monday with Stanford was to venture into a sea of Sooner friends and family.

Over there, the Jennings sat next to the Storakos who sat next to the Mays. The Bahls sat behind them with the Sanders’ in the next row up. Some shot videos with their phones as OU took the field, others clung to printed signs covered in phrases like “3RITO 3OMB” and “Saucey Jocey”; all basked in the moments before another first pitch at the 2023 Women’s College World Series.

Three hours and 11 minutes later, the family of Sooner families erupted when OU clinched its fourth consecutive trip to the WCWS championship series.

Among them, a select few were experiencing that feeling for the first time.

“We never thought we’d be here,” Rob Storako, the father of pitcher Alex Storako, told the Tulsa World. “It’s very emotional.”

Central to the Sooners’ journey back to the best-of-three national championship series that begins Wednesday night with Florida State are four transfer newcomers in 2023.

In impact bats Haley Lee, Cydney Sanders and Alynah Torres and the strikeout-hunting Storako, OU coach Patty Gasso emerged from the portal with an integral transfer quartet for the Sooners’ latest national title chase.

As the program has rolled through a record-setting win streak and into the critical second week of June, one Sooner after another has chimed in on a deep and vital chemistry OU has nurtured with a collection of new faces this spring.

“Something I'll never forget for my last season (is) just how we were able to jell so many different people together,” senior captain Grace Lyons said this week.

Within the Sooners’ friends and family section in the seats on the first base side, the vibe isn’t all that different. Like their daughters, the parents and extended families of OU’s impact newcomers have found something in the committed and vocal group.

“It is a family,” said Amador Torres, Alynah’s father. “It’s the highest-level group we’ve ever been with. Club (softball). High School. Pac-12. This group blows everything out of the water.”

Growing up, Alex Storako was glued to the television each year when the WCWS arrived. Reaching the championship event and pitching from the circle inside HOF Stadium, however, always seemed far-fetched for the family from Frankfort, Illinois.

Yet when Storako committed to OU after four seasons at Michigan, she attached herself to the near certainty of a WCWS trip in 2023. Now, her dad gets choked up when the national anthem is played before each game in Oklahoma City.

“She’s been working hard on getting here,” Rob said. “Never thinking that we’d be here — it’s very emotional. I get more emotional than I should be but it’s been great.”

On hand with Rob at the WCWS is a cast of family and friends, all of them part of the tight-knit group of team families the Storakos have become ingrained with through the course of a single season.

“It’s probably one of the best groups of people I’ve ever been around,” Rob said. “In such a short period of time they’ve brought us in like family. They treat us like one of their own. Never been pushed to the side. We’ve been part of the group since Day 1.

“You’d think we were never transfers in,” he continued. “There’s new families from different schools. But we’re all kind of in the same boat with the same dream.”

Amador goes by the nickname “Forty” — a nod to his daughter’s uniform number — and has followed the Sooners across the country in Torres’ debut season at OU after joining from Arizona State.

To him, the same energy that radiates within the program from Gasso down to her players is the same juice that fuels the team family section.

“It’s the culture,” Amador explained. “I love to win. And they’re all on the same page. It’s a winning culture. It’s infectious.”

Same as the Storakos, a run through the WCWS such as this stood among the loftiest aspirations for the family even as Torres sprouted into a four-time Arizona West Region Player of the Year at Cactus High School.

This week, the Torres’ — and the Lees, Sanders’ and Storakos — get to experience it all as the Sooners chase a monumental third straight national championship. For the parents and assorted friends and family of OU's transfer newcomers, it’s ride only made sweeter by the group of families they’re experiencing it with.

“It's like a dream come true,” said Amador. “You take away the 8-year-old's dream and make it a reality. Just getting to take this path and getting to experience it with such great players and great teammates — they've really made the journey the most fun it could have been.”

