FaceTime sales pitch from Venables, Chavis sold transfer DE Laulu on OU

NORMAN — Not long after Jonah Laulu entered the transfer portal late in 2021, as schools across the country registered their interest in Hawaii’s 6-foot-5 pass rusher, he heard from Brent Venables.

Oklahoma’s freshly hired head football coach called from the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. Venables asked Laulu to send his film and said he'd reach out again soon.

A few hours later, Laulu received a FaceTime call. Venables appeared on his screen, joined by another, less familiar face.

“I was like, ‘Who is this? A group FaceTime?’” Laulu recalled Monday afternoon. “So I answered the phone, I had the phone up (near my face) and I was like, ’Hello?’ Coach Venables was literally in the hotel lifting in the camera, looking at the camera doing curls.”

The face Laulu didn't recognize belonged to Miguel Chavis.

The Sooners’ newly appointed defensive ends coach asked him what he knew about a “cross chop" — “It’s a D-line move,” Laulu said — and flipped the camera to reveal game film from Laulu’s 2021 season with the Rainbow Warriors rolling on his television screen.

Together, while Venables lifted weights and Chavis consumed tape, the duo sold Laulu on OU.

“They just had a good synergy in just how they were talking to me," he said. "It was like they were freaking playing basketball, alley-ooping each other talking to me, passing dimes. I was like, ‘Dang, you guys are dropping facts and dimes.’

“Just talking to them and building that connection with them, that relationship with Coach Chavis and Coach Venables, that’s really what got me.”

A little more than a week after that call, on Jan. 6, Laulu committed to the Sooners. He arrived to Norman later that month, bringing with him experience, size and two years of remaining eligibility to OU's defensive line in 2022.

Laulu joins the Sooners seasoned across 39 games played in four years at Hawaii. Last fall, he recored the most productive season of his college career, notching 34 total tackles and four sacks — both career-highs. And listed at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Laulu brings an uncommon build to OU's stable of edge rushers.

“I think some people were surprised that he’s an end,” Chavis said of Laulu last month. “He’s 270 (pounds), 268. But watch him run, watch him move. He’s a big dancing bear out there. He’s smooth."

Teammates have taken notice of the same elements in his game that drew Venables and Chavis to recruit him out of the portal in his early months wih the program.

"Immediately we’ve seen his physicality in the run game and we’ve seen he can play the pass and he can play-action plays, too," said fellow edge rusher Marcus Stripling. "So he’s very versatile and a great player. He seems like he’s going to find a great home here."

Laulu explained Monday that having already spent four years at one school has eased his transition at OU, on and off the field.

Yet his first months in Norman have delivered new experiences. For instance, the lineman from Las Vegas watched his first snowfall in January.

"I made a snow angel," Laulu said. "It was fun. My hands were really cold. It was cool. I tried to make a snowman. It did not work out. It was very powdery snow, but it was fun."

He's found comfort in connections with new teammates, too.

Laulu is rooming with Tulane transfer defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson. He's bonded with native Hawaiian Dillon Gabriel over their shared ties to the state. Each of the past two weekends, Stripling has cooked for Laulu and fellow defensive lineman including Reggie Grimes and Ethan Downs.

"He can throw down, shoutout to Strip," Laulu said.

"I’m really grateful to have these guys and be a part of this team, especially the guys in the D-line room."

As Laulu contemplated his start to life with the Sooners Monday, he returned to that late-December FaceTime Monday and credited Venables and Chavis for pulling him to OU.

"Coach Chavis needs a raise or something because he’s great at recruiting, he said. "I instantly fell in love with Coach Venables and Coach Chavis and I trusted those guys. They kept it real with me."

