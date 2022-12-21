Exit survey: Sooners class of 2023 on Venables, the coaching staff and the recruiting process with OU

Oklahoma closed its first full high school recruiting cycle under head coach Brent Venables Wednesday.

The Sooners secured signatures from 24 prospects, including two five-star recruits and 13 four-stars in 247Sports' national rankings on the first day of the early signing period. As things stand, OU's 2023 class ranks No. 8 nationally, ahead of all but one Big 12 program as well as future SEC foes including Tennessee, Florida, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Auburn.

Over the past month, the Tulsa World surveyed seven members of the incoming class with questions on Venables, his coaching staff, the state of program in 2022 and the recruiting experience.

Adepoju Adebawore, defensive end, five-star, Kansas City, Mo.

Jackson Arnold, quarterback, five-star, Denton, Texas

Keyon Brown, wide receiver, four-star Tallahassee, Fla.

Kendel Dolby, cornerback, four-star, Springfield, Ohio (Northeastern Oklahoma A&M)

Cayden Green, offensive lineman four-star, Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Jacobe Johnson, ATH, four-star, Mustang

Kade McIntyre, ATH, three-star, Fremont, Neb.

(Note: some answers have been edited for clarity)

Which OU assistant coach were you closest with during your recruitment?

Jackson Arnold: offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby

“Coach Lebby. Great relationship with him. We talk almost every day, if not daily. Been close with him for almost a year now and I think he’s a fantastic coach.”

Jacobe Johnson: cornerbacks coach Jay Valai

“He’s always asking how my girlfriend’s doing and how my family is doing. We’re having a blast all the time. Like we’re having 30 minute conversations about whatever. School. Just everything.”

Keyon Brown: wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington

“We talk more than all the coaches. Coach Washington, he’s like family. He says I’m a younger version of him — just a little more explosive”

Cayden Green: Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh

“He’s my position coach. He followed me on Twitter and I used to make these workout videos and tag him in all of them and he would always like them. Once we were able to start talking, we talked and I really started to form a relationship with him. I've always really enjoyed him and what he does with his offensive linemen.”

Adepoju Adebawore: defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis

“I remember talking to him for the first time and you could just see he was a little different. He loves FaceTime. We don’t do no calling. It’s always FaceTime. He’s just a good dude. Great dude. Definitely a standout dude. Just comparing him to all the other coaches I’ve seen throughout the process, he’s definitely different.”

What was the program's biggest draw for you?

Kendel Dolby: “The genuineness. Coach Venables and (safeties coach Brandon) Hall and just the whole coaching staff is genuine. When they first started talking to me, I could just tell it was genuine.”

Kade McIntyre: “It’s just the personable aspect. There were many schools that were very personable. But it was just different (at OU). I don’t know how to really explain it other than just the atmosphere was full of energy. People were running out of rooms and they already knew who was. ‘Kade, it’s so nice to meet you.’ All the nice things you’d want to see.”

Brown: “They didn’t just talk to me about football. They wanted to build a bond first. Get to know each other. When I visited it just felt like home. It felt like family.”

Green: “I’ve always been an OU fan. So that definitely helped. Through the recruiting process, I really just had to think about what I wanted for myself as a player and as an individual. I want to make it to the league and I think I have the best shot playing offensive line at Oklahoma.”

Adebawore: “The coaches. They have a good culture already built even in the little time they’ve been there. Great coaches. Very family-oriented. Really for the players and you can see the difference in that from other schools and stuff.

Arnold: “I loved the message the staff preached. The new staff was on the same page. They’re all bought into the program. Bought into making the program just as good as it's been in the past.”

Johnson: “I'm a big family guy. So being able to have my family be able to come out and support me, while I'm going through that and going to the next level is big for me.

OU lost six games for the first time since 1998 this fall. What was the coaching staff’s message to you during that time?

McIntyre: “They came into a situation that was not the best and they had a bunch of guys leave and it’s a new program. It was a reset button…they just said as we get going and building this this up, we’re going to be fantastic. They said your class is going to make a big difference.

Adebawore: “They’d say stuff like that’s why they need people like me. Saying you could make an impact immediately. Just hang on. Don’t let the outside ear get to you. All the other coaches and stuff, don’t let all that stuff get to you.”

Green: “They know that this is just the beginning. Coach Venables hasn’t been in the office that long. They were just telling us not to give up hope. I know by the time our class gets older, we’ll have a national championship. I already know that. That’s why I signed up for it a long time ago.

A lot of the fallout after those losses took place on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc. How do you handle social media?

Adebawore: “I just laugh at it a lot. Honestly. I don’t let it really impact me. Negative or positive. I just laugh at it. It’s just whatever.”

Johnson: “If I'm being honest, I just go through Twitter and if I see something bad I just kind of just keep scrolling. I don't really get into it like that. All that stuff. I'd rather just leave that to the side.”

Arnold: “Just don’t worry about it. Just ignore it. After the (state semifinal) loss to DeSoto, I had players from DeSoto and fan DM me talking trash. The easiest thing is just to ignore it.”

McIntyre: “I like to post and whatever. But honestly, it doesn’t absorb my life. Social media is just one of those things — you can’t get involved with it. I communicate with people but not to a point where I’m making myself too tired or stretching myself too thin”

What ultimately separated OU from other programs during your recruitment?

Dolby: “Being a juco dude, I’m away from home. One thing that’s big to me is that coach Hall, the safeties coach, he’s going out to see my mom. Right after he goes to see my mom, he’s coming back to Oklahoma to come see me again.”

Brown: “I visited Alabama, Georgia, UCF, Florida State. Louisville and Florida. Brent Venables. He’s different. There’s no other coach like him. He’s BV.”

Arnold: “I went to TCU, Arkansas, Ole Miss. Notre Dame. Every campus has their own, unique thing. The one thing I loved about OU was the proximity to home. It’s a two-hour drive. Super easy drive. Love the campus. Love the layout of it, too. Everything is close together. And I also loved campus corner. The food there is fantastic. Louie’s is my favorite.”

Johnson: "It's just the relationships and then obviously it's close to home. Family loved it. Brothers loved it. I'm pretty sure they committed when they went on the visit.”

Adebawore: “Probably the coaching staff. They're just different. I feel like they can relate to me more. Same type of beliefs as me. They're very spiritual. Yeah. You know? You just put the pieces together and you know this is it.”

Which fellow member of the class of 2023 are you most excited to play with?

Arnold: “Really excited to play with my receivers — Jaquaize (Pettaway) and Keyon.”

Johnson: “Makari Vickers. We talk all the time. We're already like starting to build a relationship me and him. I hope that's gonna be my roommate. That's what we're trying to do is get that going. We’re both DBs. Big corners. That's who I look forward to seeing and playing with.”

Brown: “Makari Vickers. Me and Makari met each other in 10th grade. We were at the church just chilling. I didn’t know who he was. He didn’t know who I was. We just clicked. That’s like my brother.”

Green: “I’d definitely say Jackson. That’s my quarterback. I’m excited to play with him.”

Adebawore: “Based off play, someone like Jackson Arnold. I think he he’s going to have a big impact on this program Definitely a great player. Watching his film I’m like, ‘Damn! He can throw. Run. All that.' Maybe the linebacker, too — Samuel (Omosigho). He seems like an energetic guy”

McIntyre: "I’m excited to see Jackson Arnold. I’ve just heard so many great things. I’ve seen him play. I just know he’s an insane talent. One of those quarterbacks who can change a program. You know what I mean? I’ve met him and he’s a really nice player. Get down there and hope I can get some touchdowns from him.”