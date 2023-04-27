NORMAN — For a top-ranked Oklahoma softball program that’s taken wins from each of its last 34 contests, the three-game weekend sweep has become routine.

Four times since the final week of March the Sooners have stared down a weekend series with a conference foe. On all four occasions, OU came away with all three wins.

And, with Kansas visiting Marita Hynes Field for a three-game set Friday to Sunday, it just so happens that a clean sweep would hold particular bearing for the Sooners this weekend. Three wins over the Jayhawks would give OU its 11th-consecutive Big 12 regular season title.

OU coach Patty Gasso, perhaps predictably, will tell you that that component is not front of mind for her Sooners entering the penultimate series of the 2023 regular season.

“We just want to win,” Gasso said this week. “We’re not talking about, ‘OK — if we do this, we clinch.’ Our mission is to go undefeated. That’s what (the players) want. So if we clinch it here (at home), that’s not going to be super meaningful to them. They want to do it the right way and see it completely through.”

OU (42-1. 12-0) intends to treat this weekend like any other. But if the visit from Kansas (22-21, 4-8) isn’t significant for the latest conference crown the Sooners could lock up this weekend, OU’s return to its home turf for the first time since April 11 does carry some weight.

“I think they’re excited to be home but they’re also excited to walk into an environment that’s going to be rough,” Gasso said. “I think it brings out their fire. It brings out the best in them.”

Sanders heating up: After a slow start to life on the field in Norman, Arizona State transfer infielder Cydney Sanders found her form over OU’s extended run away from home in recent weeks.

Entering the weekend, Sanders has launched home runs in three of her last five games. Her bat was especially live at Baylor last weekend, where Sanders went 4-for-6 at the plate with two home runs, a double and four runs batted in.

“Her face looks different. I think just relieved,” Gasso said. “Before, it was kind of a deer in the headlights, like, ‘I gotta, I have to, I must,’ instead of, ‘Hey let’s go.’ (Now) it’s quite more comfortable. It’s better vision. Better pitches that she’s swinging at. She’s not rushing. She’s not walking out with her head down after her at-bats.

“It was really kinda hard to watch her when she was in that space. But now her defense is better, her offense is better. She’s having more fun and you can see that in her body language and in her face.”

Sanders comes into the Kansas series batting .271 with four home runs and 17 RBI in her debut season with the Sooners.

Familiar foe: Kansas head coach Jennifer McFalls comes to OU in the midst of her fifth season in charge of the Jayhawks. But long before she took over in Lawrence in 2018, McFalls found one of her first jobs in collegiate coaching on Gasso’s staff in 1998.

“She has developed a very good team,” Gasso said of McFalls. “Hard working, fearless team. They can swing it. They have good pitching. This is probably one of their best teams in a while. You can see it. I have watched them play and taken some good teams to the end.”

McFall brings Kansas to Norman chasing the program’s highest win count since the Jayhawks claimed 31 victories in the 2016 season.

Senior Day: OU will honor seniors Grace Green, Haley Lee, Grace Lyons and Alex Storako following the conclusion of Sunday’s series finale.

Lee and Storako mark a pair of OU’s most productive transfer additions in 2023.

Green and Lyons, however, have been with the program since 2019 with hands in the Sooners’ last two national titles. Ahead of Senior Day ceremonies, Gasso singled out the duo:

“I guess they’re the golden girls with this team right now,” she said. “They’ve been through a lot of national championships, a lot of victorious sides during their career here. I still will tell you Grace Lyons, right now, is the best shortstop in the country.

“Grace Green, behind the scenes, is the glue to our team. She is that calm, motherly advice. She has dealt with injuries in her career but has stayed with us. She brings more value than anybody would know.”

Weather report: The start time of Friday’s series opener has been shifted from 6 to 1 p.m. with inclement weather expected to hit Norman Friday night.

Forecasts look clear for Saturday’s middle game (2 p.m.) and Sunday’s finale (1 p.m.). All three games will be broadcast on ESPN+.