NORMAN — Before right-hander Kale Davis knew he was a pitcher, Skip Johnson had a hunch.

It was sometime early in Johnson’s head coaching tenure at Oklahoma that began in 2018. Davis would have been somewhere in the middle of his high school career at Westmoore, some 15 or so miles from L. Dale Mitchell Park.

“(Davis) played in our Wednesday night league — our camp league,” Johnson recalled last week. “He was a catcher. We were like the first ones to get him to start pitching. That’s incredible.

“When we offered him a scholarship out of high school, I called him. He told me I’m going to Oklahoma State. “I said, ‘If you ever need anything, give me a call’”

Norman is where Davis took some of his initial steps on a pitcher’s mound. This spring, it’s where 22-year-old from Oklahoma City will take the next steps in his college career, trading the Cowboys’ orange and black for the Sooners’ distinctive crimson and cream in 2023.

After committing to OSU out of high school, Davis made 59 appearances across three seasons in Stillwater from 2020-22 before entering his name into the transfer portal last spring. That’s when Davis got back in touch with Johnson. Only weeks after the Sooners’ run to the 2022 Men’s College World Series finals, Davis committed to OU.

“He got in the portal and all of a sudden he calls and says, ‘I remember what you told me,’” Johnson recalled. “‘Can I meet with you today in your office?’. I said absolutely.”

With a new program at a new school closer to home, Davis (who was not made available by OU for this story) now steps in to lead a new-look Sooners pitching rotation in 2023, starting with Friday afternoon’s season opener with California Baptist (3 p.m., ESPN+).

Without Jake Bennett, David Sandlin, Cade Horton and Chazz Martinez, OU starts anew missing all four of its most-used starting pitchers from 2022, leaving Johnson and Co. with fresh faces and holes to fill in the weekend rotation. Along with fellow transfers Will Carsten (McLennan College), Braxton Douthit (Lamar) and James Hitt (Texas Tech), Davis will be asked to help replace the talented collection that carried the Sooners late last spring.

What’s struck Johnson in what he’s seen of Davis on the mound since first spotting him as a high schooler?

“His will — he has a lot of will,” Johnson said. “One night, we beat (OSU) on a Friday night and beat them on a Saturday. And (Davis) willed to his team to beat us on Sunday. He has a strong, strong will. Sometimes he forgets about that, as well. He has that will. You pitch with your head and your heart. And he pitches with his heart. When he stays with his heart he’s really good.”

On top of life in a new program, Davis will settle into a new role in 2023. Of his 59 appearances, all but three came out of the bullpen and Davis charted his best season as a reliever with 68 strikeouts in 50.2 innings in 2021.

With a spot in the starting rotation, the Sooners are asking the 6-foot-4 fireballer to do something he’s never done before at the college level. No less, the OU hitters who’ve faced Davis previously know what he’ll bring on the mound.

“I always heard his name,” said redshirt junior outfielder Kendall Pettis. “Kale Davis coming out of the pen, that’s a guy who likes to attack with his fastball.”

To go with Davis’ pitching arsenal that the Sooners’ most-seasoned players like Pettis have come to know in recent seasons, Davis has also brought with him to Norman a presence.

“He’s one of the older dudes and he’s been around the game,” sophomore outfielder John Spikerman said. “He’s been in college for a long time. He knows how to carry himself. How to build relationships with the younger guys and how to get them to follow his footsteps. His leadership is one of the biggest keys.”

In new colors in 2023, the Sooners will ask Davis to fill a big role on the other side of Bedlam this spring.