NORMAN — Jackson Arnold, the five-star quarterback Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby once dubbed the future “face of Oklahoma,” faced the first bit of significant adversity of his college career earlier this week.

“It was actually this Tuesday,” Arnold said Thursday afternoon. “We did coaching stations for the first time. That was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life by far. You’re just going station to station. No breaks. It was brutal.

“I texted my dad after. He played college football at Wofford. I texted him like, ‘that was the hardest thing I’ve ever done’. He said, ‘Welcome to college.’”

Otherwise, by all accounts, Arnold’s early weeks on campus at OU have run smoothly.

One of 14 Sooners freshmen to enroll in January, the 6-foot-1, 203-pound passer from Texas’ Denton Guyer High School arrived in Norman as the crown jewel in OU’s 2023 class. Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Arnold is the No. 4 quarterback and the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2023 class. The same service ranks him as the seventh-highest rated signee in program history.

Now, a year and some change after his initial commitment to OU in January 2022, Arnold is calling the Sooners’ quarterback room home, settling in alongside the likes of Dillon Gabriel, Davis Beville and General Booty and adapting to a new school, a new yet familiar offense and workouts with OU strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt.

“It’s been awesome,” Arnold said. “Everything I expected. A little bit more, too. Schmidty’s workouts are pretty tough. Obviously, you all hear the social media talk and it’s true. His workouts are tough. It’s good though. It’s good for your body to get you prepared.

“(Offensive) install’s been going great. School’s been going great. I’ve adapted really well. Adjusted really well. I’ve had a lot of fun this past month so far.”

Second-year coach Brent Venables claimed Arnold as one of the major recruiting wins of his early months in charge of OU. When Arnold formally signed with the Sooners on Dec. 22, 2022, Venables called him “a foundational player.”

What’s he learned about the Sooners' presumed quarterback of the future since Arnold’s mid-January arrival?

“He's been a great, great leader,” Venables said. “He makes everyone around him better. He's in the back of the line right now. Probably not for long.”

Teammates and coaches who witnessed Arnold’s two seasons as a starter at Denton Guyer remarked at his ability to shoulder pressure and lead by example.

It’s taken only a matter of weeks for the same impression to rub off at OU.

“He's a guy that is going to quickly earn both trust with his teammates, respect with his teammates, which I believe respect is the greatest thing you can have in the locker room is the respect of his teammates,” Venables said. “He quickly has, in a short period of time, earned the respect of his teammates through his work and his actions and his humility.”

A key component in Arnold’s commitment was the presence of Lebby, the Sooners’ second-year offensive coordinator.

Their relationship began while Lebby was at Ole Miss in 2021 and carried over to his next landing spot with the Sooners. In the weeks leading up to his arrival, Arnold pestered Lebby for OU workout plans in order to get a head start.

“Something I’m extremely grateful for is that nothing has changed,” Arnold said of their relationship since his arrival.

And as Arnold finds himself in the early stages of assimilation in Norman, he’s leaning on two primary pillars: fellow five-star Peyton Bowen and the Sooners’ quarterback depth.

Bowen, the safety who signed with OU after late flips from Notre Dame and Oregon, is also a close companion of Arnold’s. In Norman, the pair of former Denton Guyer teammates are now roommates.

“I definitely attribute a part of that adaptability for me here, getting comfortable here, with having a familiar face around me at all times,” Arnold said. “Maybe something goes wrong with school or something makes me uncomfortable — coming back to my dorm and seeing somebody I already know and have a connection with before is really helpful.”

Arnold said Thursday that his immersion into OU’s offensive installs has been a slow, yet sure process. For questions, he’s got veteran sounding boards in Gabriel, Beville and Booty, leaning most of all on the starting quarterback he’s eager to sit behind and learn from in 2023.

“Dillon being in the system for four or five years, just kind of going to him with questions or something I’m struggling with, he has the quickest answers ever,” Arnold said.

So far, so good for Jackson Arnold at OU.

