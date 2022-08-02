'Everything goes through them': Venables, Roof intend to lean heavily on OU's linebackers in 2022

Ted Roof, Oklahoma’s first-year defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, likes that the Sooners have competition for their starting spots this fall. The 58-year-old assistant feels confident in the experience and depth OU holds at the position headed into 2022, too.

Head coach Brent Venables — an additional de-facto linebackers coach for the Sooners — spoke optimistically Tuesday about the summer progress he’s already seen within that group from the likes of returners DaShaun White and Danny Stutsman down to freshmen such as Jaren Kanak and Kip Lewis.

All of that matters because of how much Venables and Roof expect their linebackers to matter this fall. Speaking to reporters days before the start of preseason camp, Venables made clear the role he expects his linebacking corps to play in the Sooners’ defense, both in 2022 and beyond.

“Everything goes through them,” he said. “They’re the quarterback of the defense — that unit is. And they need to be the heart and soul of your team if we’re going to be worth a flip. And certainly our defense.

“They’ve always been a liaison for me, as a defensive coordinator, to get everything done that you want to get done.”

More than any other position group in Roof’s defense, OU intends for its linebackers to be important this fall.

That means, of special importance in Norman now, are White, Stutsman, junior Shane Whitter, senior David Ugwoegbu and sixth-year senior transfer T.D. Roof (son of Ted). It’s a group that combined to start 24 games last fall, but at a position anchored primarily by eventual NFL Draft picks Nik Bonitto and Brian Asamoah at OU in 2021, the Sooners have spots to fill.

When training camp opens on Friday, OU’s current crop of linebackers will arrive with starting spots to fight over.

“The thing I like about that group is there’s a lot of competition,” Roof said Tuesday. “Competition for starting jobs, there’s going to be competition for playing time. Anytime there’s competition that makes everybody better.”

Within the Sooners’ contending collection of linebackers are varying degrees of experience.

Stutsman was a freshman breakout success last fall, appearing in 10 games to record 38 total tackles, but has yet to make a start at the college level. Whitter, a productive backup and special teams player in his two seasons at OU, lands in the same boat.

Where OU’s veteran experience at the linebacker position does lie is with White, Ugwoegbu and Roof, the coach’s son whose past includes stops at Georgia Tech, Indiana and Appalachian State.

In White, the Sooners return a linebacker whose 12 starts matched Bonitto and Asamoah’s respective counts last fall. Ugwoegbu carries limited starting experience (nine starts since 2019) but has appeared in 39 games for OU and returns down 20 pounds from a year ago. Roof, meanwhile, comes to the Sooners with 45 games under his belt since 2017.

Together, that trio makes up what Roof spoke of as a crucial, seasoned core.

“If you look across a lot of teams that win national championships, they’re older,” said the Sooners’ defensive coordinator. “A lot of older guys. Not to say talented freshmen can walk in the door and earn the job. But guys that are battle-tested…you like that.”

“He is such a relentless worker,” Roof added on Ugwoegbu. “He’s changed his body. He’s lost 20 pounds. He’s moving a lot better. You’re talking about a guy that spends a lot of time working in his craft. It’s paid off. I’m really proud of him and looking forward to watching him perform in craft.”

For the confidence Venables expressed in his linebackers Tuesday, he also had offered reticence. The position group, he explained, “was not where we needed it to be by any stretch” in the spring” and said he still doesn’t see “a ton of quote, unquote experience” among his linebackers.

The hope, for Venables and the Sooners, is for those concerns to dissipate over the next month and into the early weeks of his first season in charge at OU.

“The guys really want to lead,” Venables said. “They’re straining to do all the little things right and they want to please. And they want to be a great unit.”